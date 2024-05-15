Margaret Josephs drags Teresa and Luis for incessant lies: ‘They’re sociopaths’

The gloves are completely off, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is not holding back as they continue doing press for the new season.

Most recently, the always outspoken Margaret Josephs let loose during an interview and dragged Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

She referred to them as “sociopaths” and slammed the pair for the incessant lies and denials regarding their behavior.

There’s still a bitter feud brewing between the trio after Margaret revealed at the Season 13 reunion that Luis had called her son’s place of business and threatened him.

She also brought receipts to prove it, and while Teresa and Luis confirmed it was his number on the phone records, they had a slew of excuses.

The couple claimed it was a prank call, but no one’s buying that.

Meanwhile, Margaret has deliberately kept her son away from the Bravo cameras during her years on the show, and she doesn’t want to give the situation too much attention and drag him into the Jersey drama.

Sadly, it is a little too late for that.

Margaret Josephs is convinced Luis Ruelas and Teresa are ‘sociopaths’

The RHONJ star was a guest on Jeff Lewis Live, and the host brought up the allegations that Luis called Margaret’s son.

“It wasn’t allegedly; he actually called my son,” responded Margaret, “But I don’t wanna really hyper-focus on that.”

Meanwhile, a clip from Season 14 recently featured a conversation between Luis and Teresa where they hinted at legal issues involving Margaret.

“I can’t wait for the world to see what a liar she is,” claimed Teresa, referencing Margaret’s communication with Luis’ ex.

We’ll see how that legal battle plays out, but one thing Margaret is standing firm on is that she didn’t lie about the situation involving her son.

“Bravo knows it’s true; everybody knows it’s true,” retorted the Macbeth Collection founder, who reasoned that the network wouldn’t have let her speak on it if the claims were unfounded.

“They’re denying it. They said it was a spoof call. It’s not a spoof call, there was a police report,” said Margaret who brought up the situation at the reunion to explain why she was done with Teresa and Luis for good.

“They’re sociopaths!” exclaimed the RHONJ star. “Teresa’s a sociopath.”

Margaret calls out Teresa Giudice’s incessant lies

Margaret continued to blast Teresa in the interview, calling her a liar for denying her and Luis’s involvement in the situation, even swearing on her four daughters that it wasn’t true.

“It is true,” affirmed the 57-year-old.

When asked if there was a chance Teresa didn’t know about the phone call to her son, Margaret said there was a time she would’ve given the OG the benefit of the doubt, but not anymore.

“Now I’m watching her lie incessantly about other things that are happening,” said Margaret. “She’s lying nonstop in people’s faces.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.