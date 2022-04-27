Margaret Josephs doesn’t see ‘a road back’ with Teresa Giudice after RHONJ reunion

Margaret Josephs is not hopeful about a friendship with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

The friendship between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs might very well be over for good after a rocky season. At this point, Margaret doesn’t see a road back between her and the OG following a tumultuous reunion that pushed the two women even further apart.

While the 55-year-old admitted that she had remained optimistic there could be resolve between her and Teresa; the reunion challenged her “eternal optimism.”

Margaret revealed that the event impacted their relationship even more due to some very hurtful things that were said by Teresa during their faceoff at the reunion.

Margaret Josephs doesn’t see ‘a road back’ with Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about the current state of her relationship with Teresa Giudice after several altercations on the show this season. However, Margaret noted that not only did they not make amends at the reunion, but that it hurt their friendship even more.

“The reunion really impacted our relationship,” revealed Margaret during a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

She continued, “I think she said some things that were very, very hurtful, where I really tried very hard to reason with her, be understanding, be empathetic. And I just don’t feel that’s what I got back from her.”

As for future reconciliation with the OG, Margaret isn’t holding out much hope at this point.

“I always thought there was a road back,” admitted the Bravo Housewife. “Clearly, she doesn’t follow the yellow brick road, like I do… [Now] I don’t know if there’s a road back.”

“I’m very much a forgiving type of person — and I’ve forgiven her many times — and she’s behaving in a way [as if] I did something horrible to her,” added Margaret. “Truthfully, she’s the one who really did horrible things to me.”

Margaret Josephs says RHONJ reunion was ‘dreadful’

Margaret reiterated the sentiment made by some of her other Real Housewives of New Jersey costars about the reunion, calling it “dreadful” and “draining.”

“I mean, it was the longest reunion we’ve ever filmed. I’ve never seen Andy so frustrated, disenchanted. I mean, he was just as irritated as some of us,” shared Margaret. “It was really the longest reunion I’ve ever had, and the most insane.”

Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and even Andy Cohen have all spoken out since filming the RHONJ reunion, and it seems no one was happy with how things turned out.

Jackie Goldschneider called it the most aggressive reunion she’s ever been a part of during a recent interview.

“I think we were just all in shock,” said Margaret about the event. “I mean, we were reprimanded [by Andy] a lot.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.