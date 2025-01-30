Margaret Josephs accused of body-shaming woman and saying she ‘looks like Spongebob Squarepants’

Margaret Josephs is in hot water for body-shaming a woman, comparing her to “Spongebob Squarepants.”

She also took other jabs at the woman’s appearance, claiming she looks like she’s been “barbecued.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are dragging the 57-year-old on social media for the crude comments and calling out the hypocrisy.

People are comparing this snafu to Jennifer Aydin’s body-shaming controversy back in 2023 when she referred to a female Bravo fan as “big boy.”

The comment sparked outrage online, but Jennifer doubled down on her remark, making it worse by calling the woman “a whale.”

Now fans of the controversial Jersey star are trashing Margaret and reasoning that she should receive the same backlash as Jennifer.

Margaret Josephs compares a woman’s body to ‘Spongebob Squarepants’

The RHONJ star was a guest on It’s Ben a Week, and her comment is causing a stir.

While sharing an experience about a critic who has been harassing her online, Margaret had some not-so-nice things to say about the woman.

“She hates my guts but she loves to write to me,” shared the Bravo star. “This woman DMs me and I can’t block her ’cause it’s so comical.”

Margaret then went on to describe the woman, named Vera.

“I mean if you saw poor Vera… I don’t even give a s**t. She has the body of SpongeBob SquarePants; I mean, been out in the sun too long, been barbecued,” said the Bravo Housewife.

RHONJ viewers slam Margaret on social media for her body-shaming comments

It didn’t take long for people to catch wind of Margaret’s interview.

Instagram user @allabouttrh alerted her followers to Margaret’s interview and people are dragging the RHONJ star online.

The reality TV fan page posted a photo of the RHONJ star with the headline, “Margaret Josephs Body-Shames Fans While Relying on Ozempic for Her Own Weight Loss.”

“Margaret Josephs shouldn’t be shaming anyone about anything pertaining to looks. Pitiful,” wrote an Instagram user.

“The biggest hypocrite,” retorted someone else.

“Body shaming?! That’s rich! 🙄 But more importantly, where’s the outrage? Questioned a commenter. “Where are all the ppl who were complaining about how Jenn Aydin treats ppl?! I know they’re not going to give Trouth Mouth a pass – or will they?”

Someone said, “Waiting for all those commenters who were dragging Jen??”

Another RHONJ fan tagged Andy Cohen and wrote, “@bravoandy, will you care to make any comments the same you did about Jen Aydin? 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Should Margaret Josephs receive the same backlash as Jennifer Aydin over her body-shaming comments? Share your thoughts below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.