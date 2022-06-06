Margaret Joseph scores invite to Teresa Giudice’s wedding, OG says they’re in a better place

Margaret Josephs gets invited to Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: CharlesSykes/Bravo

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Joseph’s had a long-standing feud that lasted the entirety of Season 12, so it was shocking to find out that she snagged an invite to the OG’s wedding.

Teresa recently confessed that Margaret would be in attendance when she ties the knot with fiance Luis Ruelas at a ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in Brunswick, New Jersey.

Furthermore, it seems Margaret has smoothed things over with not just Teresa but Luis as well because he called her a “good person” during a recent interview.

It’s a far cry from where things ended between Margaret and the couple at the Season 12 reunion, but things have changed since then.

Margaret Josephs is invited to Teresa Giudice’s August wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprising admission over the weekend while talking to the press. She revealed that despite her season-long feud with Margaret Josephs, her castmate will be at the wedding.

Margaret had already admitted that she was not expecting an invite to Teresa’s wedding after their major fallout. However, after Ramona Singer leaked all the details of the wedding last week, the guest list became public knowledge.

People found out that all the Jersey Housewives including Margaret snagged an invitation and Teresa dished on their relationship during a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight.

Teresa was asked if Margaret’s invite means they are now in a better place and she teased, “Maybe…she’s on the list, what do you think? Yeah.”

Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas was also by Teresa’s side as they walked the red carpet at the MTV Awards, and he admitted that things between him and Margaret are much better.

“Margaret’s a good person, yeah, very good person,” said Luis.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s wedding date and venue were made public

Teresa and Luis are still dealing with the chaos that ensued after Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer made their wedding details public last week.

In her excitement, the OG posted the stunning lucite invitation on Instagram showcasing the date, venue, website, and password to RSVP for the event.

Teresa recently spoke about Ramona’s snafu and noted that she was the one who called and told her to take down the post.

Unfortunately, by that time it was too late as people had already seen the invitation and several Housewives fan pages had reposted the information. As far as we know the wedding is still scheduled for August 6, but Teresa noted there will be extra security at the event.

Meanwhile, both Teresa and Luis have acknowledged that Ramona’s actions were not deliberate so her invitation has not been rescinded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.