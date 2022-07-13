Mara Agrait rides a unicorn in barely-there bikini

Mara Agrait teases in a bikini. Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

Mara Agrait may not have left The Bachelor on the best of terms with a few of the women, but she has had success since her stint on the show.

As a social media influencer now living in New York, Mara has gained some fame and a whole lot of followers since appearing on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Mara has been showing off her beach body in photos lately, and her most recent picture is no exception.

She can be seen in a pool in Montauk, New York, flaunting her tanned and toned bikini body.

Mara Agrait takes a new photo in a tiny bikini

Mara took to her Instagram page to show off her summer look in another bikini as she rode on a white and rainbow unicorn floatie with her arm up in the air.

She looked amazing in her tan and white animal print string bikini, as she let her hair down and relaxed by floating around in the pool.

Mara captioned her photo by saying, “It’s a sunshine & unicorns kind of day (unicorn and sunshine emojis).”

Bachelor Nation responded to Mara’s photo

Cassidy Timbrooks, who since The Bachelor has also gained many followers as a social media influencer despite her early label of a villain until Shanae Ankney took over, was the first to comment.

She loved Mara’s photo and post as she wrote “the cutest” on Mara’s comment section.

Others also couldn’t get over Mara’s bikini body and cute photo as they wrote, “babeeeee,” “Cutie,” and “Spot on with this swim suit too.” All of the viewers also included heart-faced emojis and red hearts.

Still more viewers loved Mara’s floatie and fun demeanor for the day as they, too, gave her some love.

One woman wrote, “I have that unicorn float too It’s my birthday!!! Pool day for me too,” while another joked, “knew you were a Unicorn!”

Another commented about how relaxing and nice Mara’s new life must be as an influencer, as the fan declared, tagging Mara, “What a life you have. Relaxing and traveling and being in the pool. Lucky lucky @agreat_mara.”

While rumors have swirled about whether or not Mara will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, she has consistently wowed fans with her bikini photos, crop top pictures, and other revealing outfits as an influencer.

