Mara Agrait poses in revealing American flag thong swimsuit

Mara Agrait poses in an American flag thong swimsuit. Pic credit: ABC

Mara Agrait took some heat from a few other women on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor for her age and being the oldest woman in the house.

However, since her stint on the show, Mara has gained fame and followers as a social media influencer.

She especially gets likes and comments when she poses in revealing swimwear, such as body-baring one-pieces and thong bikinis.

As Mara celebrated America’s Independence Day the past couple of days, she didn’t disappoint as she posed in swimwear, showing her pride in her country.

Mara Agrait poses in a one-piece, thong swimsuit

Mara once again took to her Instagram page to show off her toned and tanned body, but this time she did it in support of America and the country’s independence.

She sported a one-piece thong swimsuit confidently, as one side held white stars over blue fabric and the other red and white stripes. She then had a tied waist in the front that came together low in the back.

For the front view of her suit, Mara held an American flag in the air with one hand and a can of High Noon in the other.

As she showed off the back of her thong swimsuit, viewers could see the tattoo on her rear right cheek and her toned calf muscles as she pointed her toe in her white platform sandal. For this view, Mara held up her can of High Noon and held a flag decoration at her side.

Mara captioned her two photos by saying, “The Independence is real Happy 4th of July (on the 5th, cuz the party was also real).”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans commented on Mara’s swimsuit choice

The first four to comment on Mara’s American swimwear and how amazing she looked were women from Clayton’s season.

Clayton’s ultimate winner and current girlfriend Susie Evans wrote first as she exclaimed, “Omg hottieeee.”

Kira Mengistu claimed, “High Noon should pay you for these pics,” because it was basically free advertising for them, especially with how great Mara made the photos look.

Sierra Jackson and Jane Paik gave Mara some red hearts and fire emojis.

Two others wrote, “STUNNING,” and “God bless America lol. Hope your doing great beautiful @agreat_mara.”

Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

Others exclaimed how gorgeous and beautiful Mara looked and loved her choice of suit for the occasion. One woman even declared, “Omg that bathing suit is unreal!!!! Happy 4th!!!!” Another fan stated, “That bathing suit suits you.”

Yet one other person, showing how much she loves Mara, declared, “Classic beauty always Lady!!!!! [three heart-faced emojis].”

Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

While there are rumors that Mara allegedly made an appearance on the beach on Bachelor in Paradise, whether or not she found love there is unknown. Regardless, Bachelor Nation fans love following her on social media.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.