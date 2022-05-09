Mara Agrait poses in a tiny, pink thong bikini

Mara Agrait stuns in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Mara Agrait had some bumps along the way as she competed alongside many other women to try and win the heart of Clayton Echard on the last season of The Bachelor.

However, she stood up for herself when Sarah Hamrick called her a cougar and even fought back, albeit somewhat childishly, according to some Bachelor fans.

In fact, some even thought she became the new villain after Shanae Ankney was eliminated from the show. However, despite some feeling that way, many women loved Mara and got along with her incredibly well.

Moreover, Mara has many Bachelor Nation fans who follow her and love her, and her most recent post is no different.

What did Mara Agrait wear in her most recent post?

In it, Mara leaned against a balcony in the tiniest string bikini, hot pink in color. The sides are barely there and held up by one tie, and the coverage doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

Mara smiled in the photo and donned her black sunglasses to fight off the bright sunshine from the sky as viewers have a look at the beach and ocean below.

In Mara’s second photo, she could be seen on her tiptoes, calf muscles popping, as she looked out into the ocean. With the back portion of her pink thong bikini in sight, viewers were allowed a view of a small tattoo on her right cheek on her backside.

She captioned her photos, saying, “My type of Monday blues (with a wave, blue heart, and bikini emojis).”

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did other Bachelor alums and her fans say about the photos?

Marlena Wesh, the Olympic athlete who competed alongside Mara for Clayton’s heart, commented first as she exclaimed, “Whewwwwww (with three heart-faced emojis).”

Other fans gave Mara fire flame emojis and more heart-faced emojis to show how good she looked in the string bikini. While one fan stated, “Nice meeting you this weekend,” another wrote, “Take me next time (with googly eyes).”

Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

Even more posted, continuing to praise Mara, “So pretty in pink, makes the Monday blues disappear very quickly,” and “Jeez a 10 from tippy toe to top of you,” as well as calling her “Amazingly beautiful.”

Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

In the past months, Mara has gained quite an Instagram following, and she has been seen hanging out with this season’s winner, Susie Evans, as well as Claire Heilig.

It seems as if Mara has been doing just fine for herself since her appearance on the show, and despite what others may have thought watching it back at times, she made quite a few friends while doing the show.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.