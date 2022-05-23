Mara Agrait poses in a collared white crop top by NYC skyline

Mara Agrait poses in NYC. Pic credit: ABC

Mara Agrait made headlines during this past season of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in various ways.

Not only was she the oldest woman vying for Clayton’s heart, but she also had somewhat of a feud as the season went on with the youngest contestant, Sarah Hamrick.

While the two had beef with one another over what was said at a roast, and later to Clayton himself, both women were eliminated in the same week. While some thought Mara was the new villain once Shanae Ankney left, others disagreed.

Now, both Mara and Sarah have many Instagram followers and have been highly successful as social media influencers.

What did Mara Agrait wear in her most recent post?

Most recently, Mara posted a few photos of herself in her current place of residency, New York City, as she stunned with her beach-ready body.

Mara looked toned and tanned in a high-waisted black skirt and a white, collared crop top showing off her defined abs.

She completed her look with gray tennis shoes and white-framed sunglasses, and as she turned to face the New York City skyline, her calf muscles popped.

Mara captioned her post and pictures by saying, “Loving this view And how I’ve been feeling! Thank you @paulcalafiore_ & @mbamuscle247 for helping me get to my sexy summer self. It’s a work in progress. But I’m feeling progressive.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans comment on Mara’s look

Elizabeth Corrigan, a woman who bonded with Mara on Clayton’s season, was the first to comment on her post. She concluded about Mara, “You’re the view bb girl!”

Others posted as well, saying, “You’re a superstar hunnie,” and someone else agreed with Elizabeth as she said, “She thought the view was stunning, but I thought she was more stunning.”

More viewers commented on how great she looked and expressed that her exercise routines and hard work had paid off. One exclaimed, “Those abs!! (heart-face emoji and fire flame),” while another said, “Crushing it! I’m proud of you!”

Two others loved the view of Mara over the view of the NYC skyline, and another posted that they were going to make it a priority to visit New York City.

While Mara had some controversy on the show, she has grown quite a social media following since. She continues to impress viewers in her swimwear and body-bearing outfits, as well as her bright smile, outgoing personality, and athletic, toned body.

