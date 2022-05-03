Mara Agrait poses in a black dress with a drastic slit all the way up the side

Mara Agrait poses in a risque dress. Pic credit: ABC

Mara Agrait had her ups and downs while on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Some fans thought she became the new villain after Shanae Ankney left because she told Clayton that another woman in the house, Sarah Hamrick, wasn’t ready for marriage since she was so young.

According to viewers, this caused the start of Sarah’s demise and Mara’s rise in behavior. However, Mara did seem to make some great friendships on the show and has gained tons of followers on social media as an influencer these days.

Mara recently posed in New York City, with the city skyline in view behind her. Not only was the background view spectacular, but so was Mara.

What did Mara Agrait wear to attract viewers in her most recent post?

Mara donned a short-sleeved black dress, complete with up-the-calf heeled boots. But that wasn’t all – Mara’s dress had a dramatic slit all the way up the side to show off some major leg and skin.

In the second photo, Mara posed with one of her friends, again showing off her toned, tanned legs with the high slit in her dress for a night on the town.

Mara captioned her post and two photos, saying, “NYC nights with bae.”

What did fans have to say about Mara’s photos?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved what they saw and couldn’t get over how beautiful Mara looked in her photos.

Sierra Jackson, one of the women in the house with Mara on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, was the first to comment as she gave Mara three fire flame emojis.

Other women and men who checked out Mara’s pictures wrote “Stunning” and “Damn girllllll.” One viewer loved the slit in Mara’s dress, as he posted, “Yaaas legs!!!!”

More Bachelor Nation fans flooded Mara’s post with comments as there were more fire flame emojis and even one that stated, “Eye candy (with a lollipop emoji).”

One viewer exclaimed, “Idk what’s more beautiful, the city lights or the smoke show in front of them.”

Mara’s debut on The Bachelor wasn’t all roses and rainbows

Mara had some trouble in the house, specifically with the youngest contestant, Sarah Hamrick, and her comment during the roast about Mara being a cougar. Mara also had an outgoing, blunt personality, which a few of the women found intimidating, as she was never afraid to tell it as it was or insert her thoughts and opinions.

However, despite her and Sarah’s eliminations before hometown visits, Mara has bounced back just fine as she continues to post on Instagram and get love from fans and followers everywhere.

