Mara Agrait on Bachelor in Paradise: Everything to know about the new arrival

Things are sure to get saucy on Bachelor in Paradise tonight as Mara (like marinara) Agrait heads down to the beach as one of the new arrivals.

And yes, she is the one who introduced herself that way.

A new preview for this week’s episodes shows the arrival of “new girl” Mara, along with Ency Abedin and Lyndsey Windham from Clayton Echard’s season.

Although Mara was sent home on Week 6 of The Bachelor after an altercation with Sarah Hamrick, she is back with a vengeance for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise as she attempts to pull contestants Andrew Spencer and Logan Palmer away from their relationships.

So, who exactly is this new, spicy bombshell entering the beach this week?

Here’s what we know about Mara so far.

Everything we know about Mara Agrait’s career

According to Mara’s ABC bio, she was born in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States as a young child. She currently owns a business based in Florida and resides in New Jersey.

Mara has had a successful career since graduating from Rutger’s University, where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Communications.

According to her LinkedIn, the new BIP contestant created a new technology education program alongside her father, Freddie Agrait. The company, SilverSmart Tech, teaches the benefit of technology to “Baby Boomers” and offers courses throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

The entrepreneur’s Instagram account also shows she works as an event planner for A Great Event Company.

Mara Agrait spends her free time traveling in her van

Mara also has a separate travel account on Instagram, @themapquester, which shows the ins and outs of “van life.”

“On the Ultimate Adventure with my dog and my van exploring all this land has to offer,” her bio reads.

The page shows the many locations she has traveled to worldwide while sharing updates on her vehicle renovations with followers.

Along with her van travels, Mara also shared a few other fun facts about herself before showing up this week — including the fact that she can ride an electric unicycle and grew up with a pet owl, horse, and messenger pigeons.

New Bachelor in Paradise preview shows Mara’s anticlimactic entrance

While she may be turning Paradise into “Maradise” this week, a new preview shows that current contestants aren’t exactly thrilled to see a new arrival this late in the game.

“So I get on this beach, and everyone is just, like, sad,” Mara says as she enters with a date card.

However, the solemn feel of the beach doesn’t seem to stop Mara from pulling Andrew Spencer and Logan Palmer for a chat.

Will Mara liven up the beach a bit? Will the new arrivals shake things up as the few remaining episodes dwindle down? Fans can tune in tonight to watch all of the madness unfold yet again.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.