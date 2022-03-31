Mara Agrait is beach-ready as she showcases a peach-colored string bikini

Mara Agrait shows off her beach body. Pic credit: ABC

Mara Agrait was a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. At age 33, she was the oldest woman on the show.

Because of her age, she was singled out by Sarah Hamrick in particular. Sarah called her out during a group date roast and stated she was a cougar.

After Shanae Ankney, the season’s villain, was eliminated, some people questioned whether Mara took over her spot. This was because Mara told Clayton things about Sarah, which got her eliminated.

Mara Agrait shows off her beach body in a peach bikini

After the show, Mara has become more prominent on social media, specifically Instagram.

Recently, Mara took to her Instagram page and posted two photos of herself in a peach string bikini. Mara posed in her amazing beach-ready body as she held onto the lifebuoy.

She captioned her post, “I gotta say, I’m still upset @bachelorabc didn’t put me on that @baywatchtv date. I feel like I would’ve crushed it! (swimmer emoji and trophy emoji).”

What did Bachelor fans and viewers have to say about Mara’s look?

Bachelor Nation fans agreed with Mara’s statement, and they took to her comment section to let her know.

Viewers of Mara’s bikini picture told her how beautiful and stunning she looked and gave her a lot of red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

Others even agreed that she should have been on that Baywatch date to showcase the iconic red one-piece swimsuit. One fan stated, “(Fire flame emojis) you would have rocked that red suit.”

Two other fans reacted to the teeny, tiny bikini she wore in her photos, as one gave her more fire flame emojis, and another wrote, “tiny bikini (with six heart-faced emojis).”

Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

Mara’s history on The Bachelor

Mara had some drama and controversy on The Bachelor, but it also seemed like she made some strong friendships. While she butted heads with Sarah from the roast until they were both sent home, she definitely was outspoken and called Clayton out.

As much as Sarah handed out during the roast and the season, Mara gave right back to her, calling out Sarah for being so young. She was also the ultimate cause of Sarah’s demise with Clayton after Mara put it in Clayton’s mind that Sarah was not there for the right reasons.

While Mara caused some scenes on the show, she has now caused some scenes on Instagram as she stuns in her bikini photos.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.