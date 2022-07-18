Mara Agrait in bikini looking for sponsorship during ‘hot girl summer’

Mara Agrait poses in bikini. Pic credit: @agreat_mara/Instagram

Mara Agrait had some controversy with Sarah Hamrick on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While Sarah was the youngest contestant on the show, Mara was the oldest. Sarah called her a cougar during a group date roast.

As a social influencer, Mara has gained followers and fame, especially with all her bikini photos.

In a couple of her last bikini body pictures, Mara has been drinking High Noon seltzers, which has led Kira Mengistu to say that High Noon should now sponsor Mara for the advertising she has given them.

As an influencer now, Mara has been spending a great deal of time traveling, laying out, and working out, as her beach body is toned and tanned.

Recently, Mara posted some new photos of herself on a lake boat with friends as she drank, caught some rays, and relaxed.

Mara Agrait shows off her bikini body on a boat

In the montage of photos on her Instagram page, Mara can be seen holding up her can of High Noon seltzer and posing in a bright, multi-colored bikini top and matching skirt cover-up as she continues her hot girl summer routine.

As they float around with other boats in the lake, Mara and her friends can be seen smiling for photos, getting their tan on, and showing off their bikini bodies.

Mara captioned her photos by saying, “How to tell if she’s having her hot girl summer: 1. At least one hand in the air 2. Some sort of large smile on face 3. Most likely in a swimsuit or little clothing 4. Surrounded by water, trees or mountains 5. Drink in hand Speaking of, @kiramengistu is right… @highnoonsunsips should just sponsor me already.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans respond to Mara’s photos

Elizabeth Corrigan, who just recently came out as bisexual in an Instagram post, commented first on Mara’s pictures and post as she wrote, “Cutie!”

Kira Mengistu, whom Mara tagged in her post about High Noon sponsoring her, gave Mara a fire flame emoji and said, “Abs.”

Three other fans loved what they saw, too, as they declared, “Abs for days!! [two red hearts and fire flame emoji]” “This Boriqua Beauty is too much for me [two heart-faced emojis],” and another commented on the sponsorship as they also tagged High Noon and wrote, “High noon vibez @highnoon_chicago!!!”

Another fan gave Mara multiple heart-faced emojis, while one more stated, “Let the summer of Mara continue.”

Still, others couldn’t get over her bikini abs and exclaimed, “You’re so cute!” and added, “The most beautiful woman on the Jersey shore.”

While Mara continues to pose in her beach body and various barely-there swimwear, her followers will continue to love and comment on them.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.