Mara Agrait goes rock climbing in a sports bra and pink yoga pants

Mara Agrait was the oldest contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and some of the women gave her a hard time for that fact.

However, since the show, Mara has been working out, has a trainer, and stays active.

All of this can be seen via her social media accounts, specifically Instagram, as she portrays photos of herself in athletic outfits and swimwear quite often.

Mara Agrait posted a workout video on Instagram in her sports bra

Recently, Mara took to her Instagram page to post a video of her out in nature, working and working out. She could be seen rock climbing with lush greenery all around her and her dog, Jaxon, to keep her company.

Not only that, but Mara was sporting some cute apparel while getting her sweat on as she paired some pink workout leggings with a white and light gray camo print sports bra.

During the video montage, Mara added a song to the background. She played I Feel Good by Pink Sweat$ to show how the exercise and rock climbing made her feel.

Bachelor fans loved Mara’s video

The first fan commented on how great Mara has been looking lately and wrote, “Awesome (hands clapping emoji) Mara!! Looking great Lady! Stay safe!” She ended the post with a bunch of different emojis.

Another woman wrote, “Whoa impressive!!! Your pup is so loyal (heart-faced emoji),” while a couple of others posted, “Gorgeous” and “I can dig it!”

The girl who went climbing with Mara also commented on her post and video, stating, “always love climbing with you let’s go again soon please.”

Even more viewers loved seeing Mara happy and with a smile on her face as she lives her best life post-Bachelor.

People gave her fire flame emojis and hands-clapping emojis as they showed their love for Mara, and one viewer even exclaimed, “Yass girl!!”

A viewer even mentioned Mara’s dog by name who appeared in the video, as they put, “Jaxon needs a harness lol.”

Mara seemed to take some heat and backlash from fans after she went to Clayton about Sarah Hamrick, the youngest contestant on the season, and told him she was not ready for marriage because of her age.

However, since her elimination and stint on the show, Mara has seemed to thrive and continues to gain Instagram followers. Through her exercise and workout routines, she has most definitely gotten her body beach-ready.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.