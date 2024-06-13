Mama June weight loss: Here’s how the reality TV star dropped over 30 pounds

Mama June Shannon has made headlines for her appearance for over a decade.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has battled her weight for decades.

She even agreed to document her gastric bypass surgery journey for Mama June: From Not to Hot, which garnered plenty of attention.

June had the surgery in 2015 and has since gained back some of the weight she lost.

It’s been an emotionally taxing year for Mama June and her children, as her eldest daughter, Anna Cardwell, passed away after battling cancer.

That appears to have jumpstarted Mama June to work on getting healthy, and she’s been working hard over the last three months.

Mama June Shannon drops 30 pounds

While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Mama June Shannon revealed she has lost 30 pounds over the last nine weeks.

She isn’t doing it on her own, though.

June is using a weight loss drug to help, though she didn’t name which one she was currently taking.

However, it isn’t solely just the weight loss drugs. Mama June confirmed she has switched her eating habits and works out a few times a week.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird commented that her mama had gone a little “overboard” with it.

The Mama June: Family Crisis star revealed she still has over 70 pounds to lose before she feels comfortable again. Her goal weight is somewhere between 170 and 180 pounds.

Mama June: Family Crisis returns

Mama June: Family Crisis returns for the back half of the season this week.

It will focus on Anna Cardwell’s battle with cancer and her ultimate passing.

She wanted to film her journey to share with others who may be experiencing something similar.

Anna died last December, and Mama June: Family Crisis will show her battle, her final days, and the discussions she had to have about her children ahead of her passing.

There is also drama between Mama June and her daughter, Pumpkin, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, over the money that wasn’t in Alana’s account.

Despite the very apparent cracks in the family’s foundation, they all find a way to come together to support Anna as she deals with everything that has been thrown her way.

Pumpkin and Alana took Anna’s death hard when it happened. The two shared their thoughts on social media. Pumpkin spent a lot of time with Anna while Alana was away at school, and the reality of the situation hit her differently.

As the show returns, the family is likely bracing for reliving the moments that were filled just six months after Anna’s death.

Mama June: Family Crisis returns Friday, June 14, at 9/8c on WEtv.