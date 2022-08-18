Malika Haqq stuns in a tiny black bikini for Good American 

Malika Haqq is swimming in the pool wearing a black bikini from her BFF, Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line, Good American. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Malika Haaq showed support for her bestie as she posted some content wearing a black thong bikini from the Good American line.

Taking a page from the Kardashian-Jenner playbook, Malika used her social media as a tool for promotion, sharing the post with her 6.2 million followers.

Khloe Kardashian reposted a photo of Malika on her Instagram Story with a few exclamation points to indicate Malika’s stunning physique.

Malika also shared photos on her Instagram page as she swam and soaked up the sun in a tiny bikini by Good American.

Malika posed in the pool with white-framed sunglasses and bright red lipstick as she stood in waist-deep water. She also took a plunge as she swam underwater and documented the process showing a glimpse of her bikini body in action.

Malika’s caption contained a message, reading, “Imma keep that same energy.”

Khloe Kardashian’s line is called Good American

Khloe Kardashian founded Good American with CEO Emma Grede; Emma is also the founder of Kim Kardashian’s successful shape-wear line, SKIMS.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe connected with the London native, and the two shared their ideas about a potential fashion line that broke norms. The two had a vision that involved creating fashion trends for women and by women rather than the traditional male-chosen trends.

Emma revealed, “Fashion is still largely dictated to women by men based on their size, and that’s just ludicrous.”

She continued, “There’s some real shaking up of the industry that has to be done, and plus size women have been on their own having to fight that fight which is ludicrous because sometimes you know you need the outsiders to come in and make everybody realize what’s happening.”

Khloe Kardashian prefers her Good American ‘tight’

Khloe sat down with Bustle in March and discussed her burgeoning brand.

She echoed the sentiments of her co-founder, adopting a female-first mentality to clothing.

Khloe said, “With most of our silhouettes — no matter what size — we want to enhance the female shape, we want to cut at the smallest part of your waist and we want to accentuate that. Just because a woman has curves doesn’t mean she wants to hide them.”

The mother of True shared that she preferred tight clothing, no matter her size. She explained, “I love denim. I do feel more sexy when I’m in something bodycon and just, like, something really fit and snug. Even at my biggest, I was always someone who liked to be in tight clothes.”

Khloe’s friends help out with the modeling of Good American, including Malika Haqq, Olivia Pierson, and Natalie Halcro.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.