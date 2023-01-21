Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White has revealed her most embarrassing moment from her three seasons on the show.

Malia certainly had a lot of moments to choose from.

The yachtie was involved in a love triangle with chef Adam Glick and Wesley Walton during her debut on Season 2 of Below Deck Med.

In Season 5, Malia played a pivotal role in the firing of chief stew Hannah Ferrier, as well as her own relationship chaos with chef Tom Checketts.

Those are just a few of the moments that could have been embarrassing for Malia.

So, did either one of those make the cut or was it a completely different moment?

Malia White reveals most embarrassing Below Deck Med moment

This week Hurrdat Media, which produces Malia’s Total Ship Show podcast, shared a video of Malia on their Instagram page.

The caption on the post teased the upcoming seasons of Total Ship Show by writing, “Being on reality TV means your most embarrassing moments can be broadcasted for the entire world to see. @maliakpwhite’s most embarrassing moment on Below Deck Med might be a lot funnier than you think.”

Malia sported a sleeveless red dress with cutouts in the footage. Her long brown locks were parted to the side, some of her hair cascading down her front and the rest down her back.

In the video, Malia was asked about her most embarrassing moment during her stint on Below Deck Mediterranean.

“I have a few,” she laughed. “Probably when I farted in the tender garage, and it made everyone, including production, have to leave.”

Below Deck Med’s Malia White hangs with costar Katie Flood

Over the years, several friendships have been born out of cast members appearing on Below Deck. While the entire Season 6 crew, minus Lexi Wilson, was extremely close, Malia has a special bond with Katie Flood.

The two have even worked together on a yacht since they filmed Below Deck Mediterranean nearly three years ago. Katie has even made a couple of guest appearances on Malia’s podcast to discuss yachting, even revealing a very toxic relationship she was in with a captain.

However, it’s not all work and no play for the two pals. Malia used Instagram Stories to reveal she had a girl’s night out with Katie the other day. They were enjoying cocktails and appearing to have a good time.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

The days of Below Deck Mediterranean are behind Malia White for at least the time being, but that doesn’t mean she won’t talk about her time on the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.