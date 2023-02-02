Malia White celebrates career milestone, Below Deck stars react to her news

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White celebrated a yachting career milestone, and the Below Deck family has come out to congratulate her.

Malia was a green deckhand when Below Deck Med viewers first met her in Season 2, more focused on her love triangle than work.

When she returned for Season 5 of the show, Malia had spent time honing her skills on deck and moved up the ranks to bosun.

The brunette beauty held that position for two seasons on the show before deciding to take a step back to further her yachting career.

It looks like that was the right decision.

Malia just revealed she’s once again moved up in the yachting ranks.

Below Deck Med alum shares career update

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Malia revealed that she hit another one of her career goals. With a Guinness in one hand and a piece of paper with the word PASS written on it, Malia was all smiles over her big news.

“It’s official: your latest Officer of the Watch! ⚓️ Thank you to all those who’ve supported me and helped get me here today. A HUGE shoutout to Brayton @thebridgedeck for helping me prepare. It’s been a stressful studying period but it paid off today! 🍾 #oow #officer #yachting #deckcrew #girlsondeck #results,” she captioned the post tagging the location as La Ciotat France.

Malia has become an officer and is now well on her way to becoming a captain. It didn’t take long for her Below Deck family to rally around Malia, using social media to congratulate her.

Three of Malia’s Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 costars took to Instagram Stories to share their happiness for Malia.

Mzi ‘Zee” Dempers wrote, “Congrats to this Icon,” while Lloyd Spencer stated, “Congregations! I’m just slightly jealous of the people who are getting to work with you.” Katie Flood, who remains one of Malia’s close friends and still works with her today, called it a “proud mum moment” and referred to Malia as “Officer White.”

The comments section of Malia’s IG post was also filled with familiar faces sharing their happiness for Malia.

Captain Sandy Yawn, Storm Smith, Natasha Webb, Eddie Lucas, and Captain Glenn Shephard all replied with congrats for Malia. Chef Dave White told Malia she should be proud of herself, while Elena Dubaich called Malia “Super Inspiring.”

Malia White from Below Deck Med keeps working her way up that yachting ladder. Those interested in hearing more about Malia’s career and yachting goals should check out her Total Ship Show podcast.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.