Malia White addresses fan criticism over her behavior Below Deck Med Season 5

Malia White has addressed fan criticism over her behavior on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

There is no question Malia has been under fire for several of her actions on the Bravo show. Season 2, it was her lying about knowing Adam Glick, then getting in a love triangle with Adam and Wesley Walton.

The bosun claimed she changed a lot from her first stint on Below Deck Med. However, fans have watched her be manipulative, bratty, and selfish, to say the least, this season. Malia and Captain Sandy Yawn have become public enemy number one for fans.

Now, as Malia clarifies some information regarding her personal life, she is sharing a message to the fans and the haters.

Making mistakes and being human

In an Instagram video, Malia first discussed her relationship with Tom Checketts and Captain Sandy saying Malia is secretly gay in a Cameo message.

After she opened up on those two hot button topics, Malia shared a second video speaking about her actions on Below Deck Mediterranean this season.

“You’ve seen a lot of my personal side. Some of the good, a lot of the bad,” Malia shared in the video. “You know, I’ve made a ton of mistakes. I am only human, and I don’t think I’ve been as vocal on social media as some people want me to be, or expect me to be. To that, you know, I just want to say, I’m really sorry if I have disappointed anyone with my actions or, you know, whatever else it may be.”

Asking fans to bare with her

Malia doesn’t go into specifics regarding her behavior or apologize for particular actions. Instead, she let fans know she is a work in progress.

“I am learning, from a personal standpoint and professional, this is all new to me, and I can only hope to grow from each and every experience,” she said. “Bear with me, please. I am listening, and I appreciate the feedback, even if you don’t hear from me. I hope this clears the air. Thanks for listening.”

Fans have been vocal on their anger toward the bosun for the part she played in getting Hannah Ferrier fired. There is also speculation Malia plotted with Captain Sandy to get chef Kiko Loran fired so Tom could become chef on The Wellington.

The comments section of Malia’s post is still disabled. She turned them off amid all the Below Deck Mediterranean backlash.

There is no question Malia White’s actions will be addressed during the cast reunion show next month. She has a lot to answer for as far as viewers are concerned.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.