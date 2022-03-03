Maksim Chmerkovskiy returned to the United States from Ukraine, says he is ‘not okay’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Dancing with the Stars fans can finally breathe easily because Maksim Chmerkovskiy finally escaped Ukraine and is back on U.S. soil.

The journey started on Monday when Maksim boarded a train and headed toward Poland.

It was a tough journey, with over-stuffed train cars, but he eventually ended up in Poland by Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Maks was on a plane and finally landed in Los Angeles later that day.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back in America

Maksim posted on Wednesday that he boarded a flight in Warsaw and headed back to Los Angeles.

“Getting in a plane,” he said in an Instagram video. “Talk to you from L.A.”

He also showed some new grey hairs growing on his head after this experience.

While he didn’t post another video when he arrived back in the United States, he did take time to post plenty of videos of the horrors in Ukraine right now.

However, videos of Maksim arriving in Los Angeles, where his wife Peta Murgatroyd was waiting for him, hit the Internet when his plane landed.

It was an emotional reunion for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd as he arrived home safely from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Pxwa6tzfFh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 3, 2022

Maks also spoke out about his experience in Ukraine and what is happening in the country.

“The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people,” Chmerkovskiy said. “And the fact that the entire world is helping.”

“If we don’t get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else. I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet.

“There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time.”

Maksim says he is not okay and will need therapy

While Maksim was in Poland, he left a 20-minute video on his Instagram Live and posted it to his page.

In that video, he talked about making it to Poland and wanted to assure his friends and family that he was finally safe. He also thanked everyone who helped him get there from Ukraine.

However, he also assured people that he was “not okay.”

Maks said he would need therapy after this.

In the video, he said he had a lot to tell people about Ukraine, and he said it won’t be comfortable and might upset some people, but he can’t hold in what he saw while there.

He described people getting blown up on sidewalks and fathers lying dead in the streets. Maks said this experience has changed him forever, and he wants the world to continue supporting Ukraine’s people during this horrible time in history.

