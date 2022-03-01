Maksim Chmerkovskiy details his journey as he escaped Ukraine on a train

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Dancing with the Stars legend Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began.

Maks said he chose not to leave for a few days because he heard how dangerous it was to try to make it to the border of Poland.

However, after getting arrested and released, he said he had an eye-opening moment and decided it was time to get out of the country.

The good news is that Maksim has let fans know that he took a train to the Poland capital of Warsaw.

Maksim announces he boarded a train to Warsaw

Maks originally announced he found a way out with a text post to his Instagram Stories, where he explained how he got out of Ukraine.

“I made it on the train,” Maks said. “We’re heading to Warsaw.”

He then detailed how intense it was at the train station as people tried to escape the country.

“I’m in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people,” he wrote.

“There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon,” he continued. “We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and claustrophobic.”

Pic credit: @maksimc/Instagram

The train was delayed

Maksim said that the trip to the capital wasn’t as safe as he hoped. He said that the trip was delayed because the train had to stop and change the wheels.

“I can’t make this up,” Maks said. “The wheels on the train.”

He then showed his viewers the train and explained how packed it was. He also mentioned they were 30 minutes away from the Poland border.

“There are five carts, 130 or so people each. There is one cart that is all sicker kids and people, so it’s not as packed, but the others are packed to the brim.”

Pic credit: @maksimc/Instagram

Maksim announces he arrived in Poland

The best news came five hours later when Maks revealed he was finally in Poland and had successfully escaped from Ukraine.

Pic credit: @maksimc/Instagram

In his last post, Maksim thanked the people of Poland for allowing the people into their country.

Pic credit: @maksimc/Instagram

Maksim spent the past few days sheltering while the Russian attacks neared his location. He said that many people he knows found danger in their attempts to reach Poland.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022.