Mahogany Roca teases return to 90 Day Fiance with Ben Rathbun

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Mahogany Roca hinted that she could be making a return to reality television.

During Season 5 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Mahogany was introduced to viewers as Ben Rathbun’s much younger Peruvian love interest.

Although the pairing seemed odd, Ben and Mahogany seemingly stuck together after the show ended and even announced their engagement last year.

Since her time away from filming for TLC, Mahogany has sent mixed messages to her fans and critics about her relationship status with Ben and other aspects of her personal life.

In a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Mahogany seemed to imply that the status of her and Ben’s relationship will be announced on TV.

When asked whether she is still with Ben, Mahogany answered, “You will know guys on TV soon 😇.”

Mahogany teased her followers about her relationship status with Ben. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

In a subsequent IG Story slide, Mahogany was asked (in Spanish) whether she works and what kind of work she does.

The 23-year-old South American native shared that she is an ambassador for luxury car brands such as Jaguar and Alfa Romeo.

Mahogany Roca hints at ‘something good’ coming in 90 days

At the end of her message, Mahogany included a detail that curiously sounded like it could involve either 90 Day Fiance or a K-1 visa, which permits a foreign citizen to travel to the U.S. and marry their sponsor within 90 days.

Mahogany penned, “In addition, something good is coming in 90 days.”

Mahogany teased something “good” coming in 90 days. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Interestingly, Mahogany recently confirmed that she is married, as Monsters and Critics previously reported. She wrote in another IG Story that she has a husband, although she didn’t provide any details about his identity.

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers would assume that it’s Ben, especially after she shared a curious photo of Ben lying in bed, sporting a wedding band on his left ring finger a few months after they announced their engagement.

Then, she told her followers just this month that she suffered a nearly fatal overdose and Ben was the one who saved her life. While they chatted on the phone, Ben screamed to her, “Mahogany! Wake up! Are you breathing?”

Mahogany confuses 90 Day Fiance viewers about her marital status

However, a different IG Story message from Mahogany has 90 Day Fiance viewers scratching their heads. A couple of days ago, Mahogany told her followers that she wasn’t married yet, but hoped to be soon.

Mahogany posted a photo of a man named Jan in her IG Story. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Then, she posted a photo of a mystery man named Jan, thanking him for changing her life “a long time ago.” A 90 Day Fiance fan shared the screenshots in a Reddit post, which had fans of the show questioning her motives and her relationship with Ben.

As for Ben, he’s been radio silent lately, going private on social media and shutting down his and Mahogany’s joint YouTube channel.

It’s unclear where Ben is living these days, but his fitness business’s website, Starting Today Fitness, is still up and running.

In the meantime, 90 Day Fiance viewers will have to keep their eyes peeled to find out whether there is any truth to Mahogany’s return-to-TV claims.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.