Mahogany Roca talks to 90 Day Fiance fans about getting an OnlyFans

Could 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mahogany Roca be the next cast member to join OnlyFans? She recently hinted that she might be.

Using her Instagram stories, Mahogany did a Q&A with fans and fielded a question about whether the adult platform OnlyFans would be in her future.

She teased fans with an answer that didn’t confirm or deny her intentions. However, she did say that she needed to learn more about the site and how it works before making a decision.

22-year-old Mahogany was finally revealed to Before the 90 Days viewers after 52-year-old Ben went to Peru to meet her for the first time after talking online for several months.

Their relationship was extremely turbulent. Many situations occurred where they came together romantically, but their talks and hopes would fall apart.

Mahogany presented herself as very religious, which initially drew both her and Ben to each other.

Mahogany Roca reveals her thoughts on getting an OnlyFans with 90 Day Fiance fans

During an Instagram Q&A, Mahogany got a question from a fan that asked, “Onlyfans?”

To which Mahogany replied, “Not just yet. I would have to learn more about the platform.”

Mahogany’s answer did not reveal her thoughts on the nature of the site, her feelings on producing adult content, or what fans could expect if she did launch a page on OnlyFans.

Mahogany Roca did not take accountability when questioned at the Tell All

Ben revealed in the first episode that Before the 90 Days viewers met him that he “loaned” Mahogany $1000. That murky money exchange was brought up during the Tell All, and Mahogany dodged the question.

Mahogany was asked by the cast members on the stage and Tell All host Shawn Robinson why she asked Ben for money and if she paid him back, and she illuded the questions.

Ben also thought other things about Mahogany were suspect after several strange incidents came up.

Ben said Mahogany told her that she was 24 and lived with her parents, but when he went to Peru, the place she brought him to did not look like hers, and she said she lived on her own. Mahogany’s parents also revealed that she was only 22-year-old.

Another thing that stuck Before the 90 Day viewers as odd was that Mahogany spoke perfect English and appeared to understand it fine, but she and Ben relied heavily on their translator.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.