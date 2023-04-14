Mahogany Roca poses in lingerie to pay tribute to her father

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 alum Mahogany Roca got in touch with her sexy side to showcase her beauty and her writing and to celebrate the love she has for her father.

Although Mahogany recently suffered a nearly fatal overdose, as reported by Monsters and Critics, she seems to be back to her normal routine, including posting on social media.

It might seem like an odd pairing — posing in lingerie while paying tribute to one’s father — but that’s exactly what Mahogany did in her latest social media post.

The 23-year-old Peruvian native shared a carousel of three photos on Instagram, along with a childhood poem she penned for her father.

In the first image, Mahogany looked strikingly beautiful, albeit much different than usual, with darker-than-usual locks and brown eyes, seemingly due to not wearing colored contacts.

Mahogany posed from her couch, clad in a low-cut red teddy with silky fabric on the top and sheer material on the bodice.

The former reality TV star changed up the angle for her second photo, snapping an aerial shot as she held her camera above herself.

Her makeup was flawless, with perfectly-shaped and arched brows, a bit of bronzer, and a light pink shade on her cheeks and lips. Mahogany opted not to wear any jewelry in the photos and stared intently at the camera with a serious gaze.

Mahogany’s third slide in the carousel depicted a black-and-white photo, seemingly of herself and her father, Jose.

Along with sharing her poem written during her childhood, Mahogany wrote in her caption, “🦁Dear father Jose 🥰 Every day I won trophies in front of many people when I was a child saying this poem and now they are folded in my mind ❣️”

Mahogany’s poem talked about there being a star for everyone and waiting for it to arrive in their lives. She added a hashtag reading #godisgoodallthetime♥️ at the end of her caption.

Although Mahogany’s post was intended to pay homage to her father, most of her fans and followers were instead captivated by her sultry photos.

Since her time on TLC, Mahogany has transformed her appearance and has embraced her sexy side.

Mahogany shares her favorite beauty products and diet

Mahogany recently shared her secret to looking gorgeous as of late. When it comes to her beauty routine, the adult content creator is a fan of M·A·C Cosmetics for their “perfect” coverage.

Mahogany’s must-have foundation is M·A·C Studio Fix Powder Plus, and she also uses the brand’s Mineralize Skinfinish to finish off her look.

Mahogany shares her beauty routine and diet. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

For a matte look on her plump pout, Mahogany is a fan of M·A·C’s Baby’s Alright lipstick, which delivers a neutral, mauve-toned color.

To maintain her fit physique, Mahogany eats healthily. She often starts her morning with several glasses of water, followed by yogurt with fruit to add some protein to get her day started right.

