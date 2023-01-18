Mahogany Roca gave 90 Day Fiance fans a message about her year. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mahogany Roca is a selfie and filter queen with a message for her followers.

Through her Instagram, Mahogany, known to be on the platform on and off, shared a series of selfie photos with her 38.3k followers.

In the first photo, Mahogany appeared with heavy eye makeup and a glossy pink lip as she lay down in a plunging U-shape yellow top. Her naturally brown eyes were blue in all the photos.

The second image in the carousel captured Mahogany from a similar angle as the first, only this time, she was sitting up in the same look.

The third photo revealed that Mahogany’s yellow top was actually a bodycon dress as she captured herself from an above angle with her arm outstretched.

Mahogany had one semi-blurry photo with her hair pulled back and wispy bangs framing her face as she donned a black long-sleeved top and black vest.

Another blurry photo showed Mahogany back in the yellow dress, and then she included two different pictures of the same cat on the street.

In her caption, the Peruvian native wrote, “A year without regrets.”

90 Day Fiance viewers suspected Mahogany Roca got a breast augmentation

Last week, Mahogany broke her social media hiatus to share a different series of selfie shots, and 90 Day Fiance fans noticed something different about the 23-year-old.

Mahogany was called out for getting breast implants, as her chest looked noticeably bigger than it appeared when she was on the show.

In the past, Mahogany was called out for a filter faux pas involving how her chest looked, so it’s hard today if any of these new photos are done the same way.

Mahogany did not respond to either the suspicion or the faux pas snaps and has since deleted the faux pas.

Mahogany’s history in the 90 Day Fiance network

Mahogany was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days alongside then-52-year-old Ben Rathbun, who flew to Peru to try and meet Mahogany in person for the first time.

After Mahogany stood Ben up, she eventually showed up to meet him. The pair had a very turbulent time together, filled with misunderstandings, mistrust, and even Mahogany leaving Ben stranded.

Despite their issues, they got engaged after the show aired, and Ben even said that Spain was going to be the next destination for them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.