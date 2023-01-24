90 Day Fiance alum Mahogany Roca isn’t slowing down when it comes to sharing pics on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 star has a newfound confidence, and she’s absolutely glowing.

Mahogany has been posting her fair share of enticing photos on Instagram, and her latest Instagram Story pic was no exception.

The Peruvian-born beauty stood in front of her full-length mirror to capture the selfie, showing off her trim and toned physique.

Mahogany was clad in a black tank paired with black Daisy Dukes, accentuating her long, lean legs. The South American stunner added a thick black belt with silver details to cinch her waist and highlight her snatched midsection.

Rocking a new chestnut brown hair color, Mahogany let her locks flow freely, her hair’s length nearly reaching her waist, in a tousled do with some fringe bangs.

She added a pair of clear platform heels to elevate her look, literally and figuratively, which featured a sparkly band across the top. Mahogany popped one hip and pointed one toe, giving her pose a feminine touch.

Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

The 23-year-old former TLC star – who recently sparked rumors that she married her 53-year-old 90 Day Fiance love interest, Ben Rathbun – didn’t provide a location or a caption for her photo, which looked to be taken from inside her apartment, with light wood floors, a framed landscape photo, and a dining table surrounding her.

Mahogany defends sharing racy photos online

Mahogany’s latest IG Story share comes on the heels of her defending her choice to share sultry snaps online. When one of her IG followers asked whether she felt Jesus or God would be “ok” with her posting racy images on social media, she told them, “Believe me something. He is not as judgemental as he seems.”

“If he saw me in a nightclub, he would still love me. If he saw me on TV working, he would still love me,” Mahogany added.

What does Mahogany do for a living?

Since her time on TLC, Mahogany has ramped up her sultry photo shares on Instagram. Her account has been officially verified and has nearly 40,000 followers.

With her growing popularity, she has yet to partner with any advertisers, although she’d likely do well, given her fanbase. However, she offers personalized videos on Cameo, where she charges $45 to $300 for a business video, and $5 for a personalized message.

Of the four reviews she’s received, Mahogany’s recipients have given her nothing short of five-star ratings.

“Mahogany made such a wonderful, thoughtful birthday video! You can really tell how much thought and effort she puts into creating something memorable for you,” reads one of her reviews from May 2022.

Another happy customer penned, “Thank you very much Mahogany for the wonderful bday video for our son. You are the shining light of Season 5 of Before the 90days. We love watching you – so classy and beautiful. And what a wonderful cameo vid. God bless you and your family!”

In addition to Cameo, Mahogany has plugged Estee Lauder’s products, but she doesn’t have any legitimate partnerships yet. However, in a recent Instagram post (seen above), Mahogany told her fans and critics that it was time to get to work.

Her caption read in part, “Is it time to look for a job? Maybe Still on TV? Find my dreams? Yes! I want to be the next one to find my dreams!”

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.