Mahogany Roca confirms she’s married, defends being ‘sexy and confident’ after critics shame her

Following months of speculation that she and Ben Rathbun tied the knot, 90 Day Fiance alum Mahogany Roca confirmed she’s married.

She’s also firing back at critics who slammed her for sharing suggestive photos along with her recent post announcing she had overdosed and nearly died.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mahogany shared a carousel of photos in January 2023 that had her fans and critics scratching their heads.

One of the photos her Instagram post depicted her love interest, Ben, from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, sporting a gold wedding band.

Most of Mahogany’s IG followers assumed that meant she and Ben finally tied the knot, although she never confirmed nor denied it.

Now, Mahogany says she’s got a husband, and it only makes sense that it’s Ben, who is 28 years her senior.

Taking to her Instagram Story ahead of the weekend, Mahogany wrote a lengthy message to share with her 39,600 followers.

She began by greeting her fans and informing them that she has been receiving backlash on some of her recent racy photos on Instagram.

“You and I are human, and I don’t try to do evil to anyone,” Mahogany wrote. “I have a husband, and bestfriends, friends and family that I love and love me. Never alone.”

Mahogany shared a lengthy rant about being married and sharing sexy photos. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Mahogany continued, bringing up the recent overdose that she said nearly took her life. However, she noted that not everything in her life is “bad,” adding that she doesn’t sit around and cry all day.

“I also laugh and dream like you…” Mahogany wrote before adding, “It’s not bad to be sexy in a photo, or feeling confident.”

Mahogany ended her message by encouraging her followers not to be critical of anything but a person’s heart rather than their outward appearance.

“Let’s be good so that others are good with us,” Mahogany continued. “I’m telling you from one woman to another.”

In a subsequent slide, Mahogany shared a screenshot from her Instagram post announcing she had overdosed on drugs. She shared that Xanax was the pill that “almost killed” her, warning her fans to be aware of the drug’s dangers and to “wake up!”

Mahogany told her followers she overdosed on Xanax. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Mahogany claimed that Ben was the one who saved her life last month. She admitted to taking some pills in an effort to relax and get some sleep but took too many.

She went on to say that she was unconscious at one point while on the phone with Ben, who screamed, “Mahogany! Wake up! Are you breathing?”

What is the status of Mahogany’s relationship with Ben Rathbun?

Whether or not Mahogany and Ben are officially husband and wife remains to be seen, though it looks likely judging by the clues she’s provided. Last summer, the couple announced their engagement in a YouTube video on their joint channel, which has since been removed.

Ben hasn’t provided any clues, however, as he has been radio silent on social media, going private on Instagram. Ben hasn’t appeared on Mahogany’s IG recently other than the wedding band photo and a shot of the back of his head in the same carousel of pics.

Mahogany has also since deleted the caption on the post, which once read, “I had company last week. Did you guessed? ❤”

It seems as though Mahogany has no problem sharing racy pics but would like to keep her relationship status under wraps.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.