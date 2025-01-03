MAFS’s Madison Myers: Let’s get to know the Season 18 star

The jury’s still out on how we feel about Madison Myers, although some viewers have been dragging her online.

The Married at First Sight Season 18 star was matched with Allen Slovick but wasn’t impressed by his quirky personality and unusual sense of style.

Furthermore, Madison is somewhat of a fitness junkie, and it seems she hasn’t missed a day at the gym in years.

Allen, admittedly, is not as committed to working out– another turnoff for the 29-year-old.

While there haven’t been any major arguments or issues between them, there also haven’t been any sparks.

Madison has expressed a lack of attraction to her new husband, and we’re nine episodes into the season without much progress.

Things are about to get very interesting because rumor has it Madison is involved in a major cheating scandal that’s yet to play out.

Until then, let’s find out more details about the Chicago bride.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star Madison Myers?

Madison was cast on the Chicago season of MAFS, but she’s a Colorado native living and working in The Windy City.

The 29-year-old started her career as a sales representative but has since worked her way up the ranks.

She worked as a diversity intern at First Bank for three years and then moved to her current company, KPMG, where she’s been for the past eight years.

Madison started as an advisory associate and was later promoted to senior associate advisory, then manager advisory, and in October 2024, she became a director at the company.

By the way, there’s been rumbling on Reddit that Madison had work done.

Honestly, we had to do a second and third look at her LinkedIn profile to make sure we had the right person.

She looks much younger in the professional photo, but there’s also something different about her that we can’t quite put our finger on.

Madison studied abroad for a year

Madison and Allen jetted off to Mexico for their honeymoon, but it wasn’t her first time out of the country.

In 2015, she studied abroad at the Lorenzo de’ Medici, a higher education institute in Florence, Italy.

Madison also attended Colorado State University and graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Corporate Finance, and Marketing.

The MAFS star also did volunteer work years ago as a kitchen helper at Catholic Charities.

As for Madison’s personal life, we’ll have to wait until the end of Season 18 for more details on that.

Her Instagram profile is set to private, so we can’t do any digging there, but once the floodgates open up, we’ll be on it!

In the meantime, the countdown has begun for the return of Season 18, Episode 10, on January 7 after a two-week hiatus.

Will you be tuned in?

