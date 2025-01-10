MAFS’s Juan Franco: Here’s everything we know about the Season 18 star

We already know at least one thing about Juan Franco and it’s that he has no interest in his wife, Karla Juarez.

That caught us by surprise because the stunning duo seemed like a match made in heaven with their striking good looks and similar cultural backgrounds.

Juan joined MAFS because his physical appearance was getting in the way of having genuine connections with women.

He said they viewed him as a piece of meat, and he hoped the experts would find someone interested in having a deep connection with him.

Karla has been trying her best, but the couple just reached their one-month mark, and their romance has been lackluster, with things getting tense in recent weeks.

We’re not giving up hope on the Season 18 couple quite yet, as there is plenty more to play out, but in the meantime, let’s get to know more about the Chicago groom.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star Juan Franco?

The MAFS star has talked about being an entrepreneur on the show; he is the creator of an app called Flight Mate.

The app helps flyers discover their perfect mate by providing access to customized passenger profiles, travel preferences, and more.

By the way, entrepreneurship runs in Juan’s family. Not only did his parents invest in his app, but his dad has started many companies over the years.

The 36-year-old is also a philanthropist, declaring on the Flight Mate website that a portion of the profits from the app will be invested in teaching third-world countries to be self-sufficient.

Juan’s goal is to supply the basic necessities of life, such as food and water, to underdeveloped villages.

Juan was an international model

Before stepping into his entrepreneurship era, Juan put his striking looks to good use as an international model, as per his LinkedIn.

He worked in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area while signed to The Talent Group agency from 2011 to 2013.

He was later signed to Red Model Management in New York City, working as an international model.

Juan has an Associate of Arts degree from Mitchell Community College and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Gardner-Webb University.

The MAFS star gave up modeling in 2013 and joined the Kewaunee Scientific Corporation as a sales and business development specialist.

After five years, he was promoted to architect support manager but left the company two years later.

He moved on to the Hilti Group as an account manager and then left three years later in 2024 for his current position as a sales representative at AlumaSafway.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.