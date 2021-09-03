MAFS: Zack speaks out after his argument with Michaela, says ‘stop justifying this type of behavior’

Zack refutes Michaela’s claims in the latest episode. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Zack Freeman is calling out his wife Michaela after a major blowout in the latest episode. Viewers are now starting to see cracks in the hot and heavy romance between the pair and there’s a lot more to come.

Michaela exploded after Zack left the apartment and didn’t tell her that he was leaving, or send her a text to tell her where he was. However, a recent comment from Zack has us scratching our heads because he claimed his wife knew exactly where he was.

According to the 27-year-old, he had a discussion with his wife the night before and told her his plans for the next morning, despite her later claims.

Zack refutes Michaela’s claim in latest episode

The Married at First Sight star was shocked at his wife’s behavior in the last episode and he calls it unhealthy. Michaela blew up and even left the apartment after she woke up and Zack was nowhere to be found.

Michaela revealed that when she woke up she couldn’t find her husband and that he hadn’t sent her a text explaining where he went. However, Zack is refuting those claims.

The MAFS star commented on an Instagram post where fans were commented on the episode and he joined the conversation to clear a few things up.

“She knew where I was going, this was clearly communicated the night before and she got a text the morning of,” commented Zack under the post. “Watch Unfiltered if you want his cleared up. We have to stop justifying this type of behavior. It’s not healthy in any type of relationship.”

Zack clears things up on MAFS unfiltered

The Married at First Sight star had a lot of explaining to do and he did just that on the latest episode of MAFS Unfiltered.

Of course, the conversation between Zack and Michaela was a major topic of conversation but based on Zack’s comments his wife was not being honest about what happened.

He told host Jamie Otis, “The night before I tell her I’m taking my dog to the daycare, she knew that! She knew it was gonna be in the morning, I did not tell her what time,” noted Zack. “At the same dinner we had then she says ‘don’t ever wake me up’–she was very adamant about it– ‘don’t you ever wake me up.'”

Zack says he fell asleep in his room, woke up at 7 a.m, and took his dog to the daycare.

“And then I guess she woke up an hour later and then she packed up and moved out of the apartment. That’s what happened there, it’s really that simple,” said Zack.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.