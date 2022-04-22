MAFS: Zack Freeman shows off his ‘summer bod’ in shirtless poolside photos

Zack Freeman shows off his summer body on Instagram. Pic credit: Lifetime

Fans of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight may remember Zack Freeman from Season 13 which was set in Houston, TX. The then 27-year-old blindly married Michaela Clark, and the two had a rocky romance, despite their fairytale wedding.

Zack was not always popular with viewers of the show, although at times, fans favored him over his wife. The duo received a lot of criticism during their time on the show and endured multiple highs and lows before eventually calling it quits.

Although he did not get a happy ending on the show, it hasn’t stopped Zack from continuing to bare himself to the world. This time, though, he’s baring his body and not his heart.

Zack shows off his ‘summer bod’ on Instagram

With warmer months on the horizon, Zack decided to flaunt his chiseled abs on Instagram and share a few thirst traps for his followers.

The reality personality posted a series of pics showing off his toned and sculpted body. In the pics, he’s seen wearing orange swim trunks, and lounging in a pool. He even took a dip in the water and practiced his model poses for the camera.

Zack kept the caption on his post very simply, just writing, “summer bod.”

The pictures were well received by his followers. They mostly filled his comments with heart-eye emojis, showing their appreciation for his good looks.

More fans commented their thoughts on Zack’s shirtless pics with one saying, “You so fine” and another writing, “Hot” with fire emojis.

With his poolside photos and summer body making an appearance, it seems like Zack is ready to own the summer.

Life for Zack after MAFS

On decision day, Zack chose to separate from his wife Michaela despite her desire to stay together. Their hostile relationship and lack of clear communication were just a few reasons why the couple didn’t work.

After the show aired, Zack reportedly began dating Bao Huong Hoang, who was also a part of the Season 13 cast. When her marriage to Johnny Lam ended, she and Zack decided to give dating a shot, after they had gotten close while filming.

The romance was short-lived, unfortunately. There were rumors that Zack cheated on Bao soon after their relationship was made official. The two quietly split with neither of them publicly addressing the cheating rumors.

Until recently, Zack maintained his privacy by not being active on social media. In recent months, he’s revealed that he’s adopted a dog, and is attempting to get back to the life he knew before being on TV.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.