MAFS: Zack admits he was wrong during explosive fight with Michaela

Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark have reached their boiling point while hanging out in the country on the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

What should’ve been a relaxing retreat with the other couples ended in disaster with Michaela yelling and Zack choosing to leave the event in the middle of the night.

Zack and Michaela got in a nasty fight during the country couple’s retreat

While Zack abruptly left the retreat, the storm actually began brewing in an argument between the new couple earlier in the day.

During the argument, it was revealed that Zack and Michaela had already spoken about their looming choice on Decision Day.

Already deciding to choose divorce, Zack told producers in his confessional that they planned to take a break after filming and then return to see if there’s still a spark there.

However, the argument got nasty as Zack expressed to Michaela that he was ready for marriage, just not ready for marriage with her.

This caused Michaela to blow up, confused about how circumstances would differ if they weren’t married because she’d still be the same person.

Zack admits he was wrong during his explosive fight with Michaela

However, in a conversation with Jamie Otis on Unfiltered, Zack admitted he may have been wrong in the argument with Michaela.

“In this moment, I’m actually realizing that Michaela’s correct,” the 27-year-old replied. “You know, she’s is saying ‘What’s going to change after decision day?’ And I don’t know.”

He added, “I think I have this notion in my head that like, once the camera go away, once we have the external pressures gone, then maybe we have a chance, but.. maybe we don’t.”

While Zack has clearly given Michaela mixed signals, host Jamie Otis asked him, “What is it that makes you want to keep on trying?”

“I don’t know why I want to continue after decision day. I don’t know why,” he replied. “I wish I had clarity, because, you know, it doesn’t help the situation, me not knowing what I want because I have to think about her feelings.”

While Zack swears he’s ready for marriage but not the situation with Michaela, Dr. Vivianna Coles was there to jump in and give her much-needed feedback.

“I know earlier on in this season, you shared with all of us that you really struggle with perfectionism,” the MAFS expert began.

Hitting the nail on the head, she added, “So I want to challenge you further to say I think you thought you were ready for a perfect marriage. And I don’t know of anybody who doesn’t feel that way.”

