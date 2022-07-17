MAFS: Virginia Coombs in polka dot bikini laughs about ‘catching feelings’

Virginia Coombs pokes fun at herself while rocking polka dot bikini. Pic credit: meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs has become one of the most memorable participants from Married at First Sight.

During Season 12, viewers grew to love Virginia’s free spirit and love for adventure. Unfortunately, her personality clashed with her husband, Erik Lake. He wanted someone a bit more serious, and the two realized they just were not on the same page.

Once the show ended, the couple called it quits and finalized their divorce. Since then, Virginia has been busy enjoying the single life and creating memories with her bestie, Clara Berghaus.

Virginia received a ton of criticism while she was on the show. She admitted afterward that it took a toll on her and greatly affected her mental health.

Social media has become a tool to help her navigate her emotions and share her feelings. And while things do get heavy, Virginia does try to keep it fun and laughs at herself often.

She shows her fans that she is dealing with relatable issues – especially when it comes to dating. Virginia wants her followers to know that finding love hasn’t been easy for her.

Virginia Coombs admits to catching feelings

A recent Instagram post shows Virginia enjoying a day out in the sun, while rocking a green polka dot bikini.

Her face is practically hidden thanks to her long hair and red baseball cap that says, “Catch Flights Not Feelings.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Virginia made fun of herself in her caption, writing, “’Catch flights not feelings’ is a very ironic hat for someone that does in fact always catch feelings.”

Since her divorce from Erik has been finalized, she’s only been spotted once with another man. The rumor mill quickly formed, but Virginia nipped it in the bud immediately, revealing the mystery man was just her producer from MAFS.

Being single is something she often talks about on social media. She usually jokes about her time on MAFS, hinting that it was not as glamorous as it seemed.

Although Virginia is not currently dating, she is open to finding love again. She admitted that going on MAFS was an unconventional way to find a partner, but she was hoping to find love on the show. Her experience didn’t end as planned, but Virginia is hopeful she will meet her match one day.

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus have become best friends

Clara Berghaus also participated in MAFS during Season 12. Sadly, her marriage did not work out and she is also divorced.

Clara and Virginia were cordial to one another on the show, but when filming ended, they really bonded. They’ve become best friends and have supported one another as they’ve both returned to the single life.

The two women have gone on multiple outings, traveled together, and talk to each other regularly. They both share the sentiment that even though they didn’t find their forever love on the show, they found a forever friendship.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.