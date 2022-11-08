MAFS: Virginia Coombs in miniskirt and cowgirl boots strikes a pose

Virginia Coombs appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs showed off her cowgirl sense of style in a recent post.

It’s clear Virginia is not afraid to switch up her look and go bold in various ensembles.

She previously bared skin in colorful festival attire and rocked sizzling swimwear for a memorable Vegas trip with her MAFS best friend Clara Berghaus.

Virginia’s recent post saw her mixing ruffles with a checkered print while striking a confident pose.

The MAFS star showed off her toned legs and gave a glimpse of her torso in a cropped hoodie.

She appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a drink and a fun outing.

Virginia Coombs rocks miniskirt and hoodie with cowgirl boots

Virginia Coombs took to her Instagram Stories to show off her cowgirl boots ensemble.

She wore an orange and white checkered cropped hoodie and a white mini skirt with two layers of ruffles. She completed the look with a classic pair of brown cowgirl boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo, Virginia posed with one hand pointing up and another holding a drink.

She scrunched up her face and smiled with a green hedge wall behind her and a neon sign that read “Between The Hedges.” A blowup bulldog wearing a “G” for Georgia on its red shirt could also be seen in the photo.

Virginia wrote over the photo, “VOLS by Fiddy.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia also shared a photo from the same Atlanta venue on her Instagram page as she struck a similar pose and smiled.

She captioned the post, “everyone: you’re handling the loss really well, me:….”

Virginia praises American artist Fletcher

Virginia attended several music festivals and concerts this year, and she recently shouted out artist Fletcher after going to her show.

She shared a photo in her concert attire, which she attended with friends, including Clara Berghaus.

Virginia wore a short sheer minidress with a red cherry print all over the dress.

The MAFS star let her dark hair hang down as she smiled with a red lip and lush lashes while turning to the side to show off her curves. She accessorized with layered necklaces, bracelets, and a pair of sunglasses.

Virginia captioned the post, “I’m the only girl of my dreams 🖤🍒 @findingxfletcher thx for creating music that gets me thru the good times and the bad – your show was everything and more!”

Time will tell what unique outfit Virginia steps out in next as she’s sure to continue to turn heads with her fashion.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.