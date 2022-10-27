MAFS: Vincent Morales shows off fitness transformation

Vincent Morales appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pic credit: Lifetime

Vincent Morales shared his fitness progress after a year of consistency in the gym.

The MAFS star posted before and after pictures wearing the same shirt to show how his muscles have grown more defined.

Vincent expressed feeling proud of his strides while also acknowledging that he’s not satisfied nor done working on himself.

Vincent’s commitment to health and fitness seems especially important now that he and his wife, Briana Myles, are about to be parents.

Earlier this year, Briana and Vincent announced they were expecting and later revealed their first child would be a baby girl.

It’s been an exciting season for the MAFS couple, the only pair to remain married from their Married at First Sight season.

Vincent Morales shows off new gains

Vincent Morales took to his Instagram Stories to share his before and after pics.

In the top photo, Vincent posed from the side as he snapped a photo of himself in a long-sleeve fitted black Nike shirt and gold chain.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the bottom photo, Vincent wore the same black Nike shirt, with his arm and chest muscles more toned.

Vincent added text over the images, writing, “Same shirt new gains,” with a bicep emoji and a gorilla emoji.

Pic credit: @vincentjmorales/Instagram

In a second post shared to his Instagram Stories, Vincent gave an update on his progress.

The MAFS star wrote, “It has officially been a little over a year of consistency,,at the gym. I am not satisfied, but I am proud of my little progress. Definitely have some bad habits I need to change, but it’s a progress and I’m sticking to it. First pic I was already 3 sum months in.”

Vincent concluded the post, “Still learning. Still researching. Not done or close to being done.”

Pic credit: @vincentjmorales/Instagram

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles appear on Decision Day Dish

Briana and Vincent are one of the MAFS couples who often still make appearances within the franchise, and they recently appeared on the MAFS Special, Decision Day Dish.

During the show, Vincent and a pregnant Briana shared their thoughts on the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples and predicted which of the San Diego pairs would say yes or no on Decision Day.

Vincent was dapper in a gray blazer, brown tee, and light pants, while Briana glowed in a formfitting vibrant dress and heels.

Briana and Vincent were joined by MAFS couple Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson and Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Johnny Lam and Rachel Gordillo.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.