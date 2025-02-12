MAFS viewers slam cheating spouses Madison and David as ‘horrible’ and ‘disgusting’

Season 18 of Married at First Sight has been a whirlwind, and two new villains have emerged: David Trimble and Madison Myers.

The cheating spouses are getting dragged online as “disgusting” and “horrible” after their lies came to light.

David and Madison’s gym dates and late-night partying have blossomed into something more, which would be fine if they weren’t both married to other people.

The duo came clean at the couples retreat, devastating Madison’s husband, Allen Slovick, who had been doing everything so his wife would find him attractive.

As it turns out, she only has eyes for David.

To make matters worse, the twosome are planning to explore a relationship, and we’ll see how that plays out over the next few weeks.

However, it’s not just David and Madison’s jilted spouses who are horrified at their behavior; viewers are just as outraged.

MAFS viewers slam David and Madison on social media

MAFS viewers are going off on the shady duo after the explosive last episode where Madison professed her feelings for David.

“David is happy as hell to hear Madison say all this. Both of them are clowns, & sitting here having this conversation like they haven’t already had it is sick,” wrote a commenter on X.

David is happy as hell to hear Madison say all this….both of them are clowns & sitting here having this conversation like they haven't already had it is sick… #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/vWzU3Hbtdh — WeDidThatShitPodcast *Mya* (@mymy13) February 12, 2025

“This is disgusting how David and Madison are playing in our FACES and giggling over this ish. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight” added someone else.

This is disgusting how David and Madison are playing in our FACES and giggling over this ish. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/kapMvygD4C — Afak6 (@afak6Scorp) February 12, 2025

One MAFS viewer blamed Madison for the situation, saying, “David, I can understand but Madison is horrible. She has been leading Allen on and telling him there’s hope while seeing David behind his back. That’s foul!”

David I can understand but Madison is horrible. She has been leading Allen on and telling him there’s hope while seeing David behind his back. That’s foul! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSChicago pic.twitter.com/HBT6Mpnx54 — C.E.O. (@polomontana) February 12, 2025

Someone else posted a GIF of two clowns writing, “How Madison and David look confessing their feelings on camera after telling bold face lies to everyone, while their spouses are in the next room, NASTY WORK.”

How Madison and David look confessing their feelings on camera after telling bold face lies to everyone, while their spouses are in the next room NASTY WORK #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafschicago #MarriedAtFirstSightchicago pic.twitter.com/dOOpgJqQOx — Chocolate Bang Bang BANG🍫 (@heybigheadgirl) February 12, 2025

What’s next for Madison and David?

Now that the secret is out, we’re eager to see how things will continue to unfold.

Episode 16, The Experts Have Questions, will mark the end of the couple’s retreat and the aftermatch of David and Madison’s revelation.

We will see the cast’s reaction to the news now that two marriages have imploded due to their lies.

However, we are waiting for the experts to intervene and sort out the mess made by David and Madison.

A teaser for the new episode shows the trio, Dr Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr Pepper, talking with David and Madison.

They will likely also sit down with the jilted parties, Michelle and Allen, and determine how they should move forward given the recent turn of events.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.