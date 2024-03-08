MAFS viewers slam Austin for inappropriate relationship with show producer

Married at First Sight has been an absolute disappointment this season, but the recent Decision Day episode was surprisingly entertaining.

While we knew the couples would opt to end their marriages since most had already failed, we also learned some new information.

Some of the Season 17 wives have teased things that happened behind the scenes that viewers don’t get to see, and we got a taste of that in the recent episode.

All eyes were on Becca Haley and Austin Reed since they were the only couple still clinging to their rocky marriage when Decision Day rolled around.

The couple battled intimacy issues throughout their relationship, as Austin refused to consummate his marriage, much to Becca’s disappointment.

After tirelessly begging for more intimacy, she started to doubt his claims of wanting to fix their issues, noting that when the cameras were off, there was no effort on his part.

Surprisingly, Becca decided to give their marriage a fighting chance without the pressure of filming, but hours later, something changed drastically.

When the entire group gathered after Decision Day, Becca confronted her husband about spending a night out with one of the show’s female producers and a few other friends.

MAFS fans slam Austin for inappropriate relationship with show producer

Austin claimed he was blindsided when Becca confronted him about the late-night run-in with a show producer, but MAFS fans are not siding with him.

“He said HE was blindsided!!! After she catches him spending time with the producer and he is blindsided🤔🤨😮‍💨😑,” wrote a commenter.

“There was something with this producer from before. 💁🏾 she may be why he lost interest in her. That and all that crying,” reasoned someone else.

One commenter said, “Austin flat-out lied! He lied! She asked him if he was with a producer, and he said no. Then he backtracked and said they just ran into her. I’m sure he’s been lying all along.”

Another person added, “The producer should not be ‘hanging out’ with a married cast member. There should be consequences for that.”

MAFS Season 17 is not over yet

The season is winding down to a close, but a few more episodes remain to play out before we officially bid goodbye to the Denver cast.

Along with Becca and Austin, we heard the final decisions of Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer and Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet, who all opted to end their marriage.

Lauren Good and Orion Martzloff were not a part of the Decision Day episode as their marriage ended early on in the season, and they had already decided to get a divorce.

We also didn’t see Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis since they had a late start in the game. Their Decision Day episode will air at a later date.

Meanwhile, Episode 21, titled Climbing Down from Decision Day, will air on March 13, followed by Episode 22, Doubts, Dilemmas, and Drag, which will air on March 20.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.