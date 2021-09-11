MAFS viewers react to Myrla having a bigger savings account than Gil

MAFS fans have called Myrla high maintenance, however, their tunes changed once she was revealed to have a bigger savings account than Gil. Pic credit: Lifetime

Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero have been one of the more controversial matches on this season of Married at First Sight.

Myrla has been called bougie and high-maintenance compared to her humble firefighter husband, but on the latest episode, she proved her spending habits shouldn’t be questioned.

Pastor Cal gave the new couple some homework

In an exercise assigned by Pastor Cal, the MAFS expert asked Gil and Myrla to be transparent and share their bank statements with each other.

While Gil regularly questions Myrla about her spending and lack of budgeting when it came to her life, it’s clear he was surprised when he saw his wife’s hefty savings account.

“Me and my wife are in completely different tax brackets,” he told producers in a confessional. “You know, I don’t think it’s a red flag for me, personally, because I know what I bring to the table. I know it’s sufficient for us.”

Although the new couple connected on their morals and the importance of family, compromising on finances will clearly be one of the topics that will test the match between Gil and Myrla.

Myrla has made it clear that she would not be changing her lifestyle for anyone and that is something that clearly bothers Gil.

MAFS viewers react to Myrla’s hefty savings account

However, viewers had a lot to say since despite being a major spender, Myrla also had the saving account to back it up.

Both Gil and his friends have questioned his wife’s spending habits and lack of a budget, but after displaying she has a bigger savings account than him, it’s changed a lot of fan’s minds about the whole situation.

One user wrote, “So I guess since Myrla has a substantial savings account, and you don’t…the conversation about her spending really should stop[.]”

So I guess since Myrla has a substantial savings account, and you don’t…the conversation about her spending really should stop #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/uOHFgLRXYN — Jane Doe (@blkgrlspaint) September 9, 2021

Another fan of the show wrote, “Gil, had all those opinions about Miss Thangs money but come to find out she not only makes more than him but has a bigger savings than him. Gil definitely ain’t gonna get kissed now 😬”

Gil, had all those opinions about Miss Thangs money but come to find out she not only makes more than him but has a bigger savings than him. Gil definitely ain't gonna kissed now 😬#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/XQFPGfi12a — Thick Madame⚜ (@LadyJMillzz) September 9, 2021

Predicting the constant badgering of her habits will eventually come between the two, another critic wrote, “At some point Myrla gon get tired of all these bougie comments[.]”

Do you think Gil and Myrla will be able to get over their financial differences this season?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.