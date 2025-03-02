MAFS viewers react to Juan and Karla’s Decision Day outcome

The couples from Married at First Sight Season 18 had their big moment on Decision Day, and Karla Juarez and Juan Franco chose to get divorced.

The cute couple had so much potential when they first tied the knot, but Juan’s lack of attraction to his wife eventually caused her to lose interest.

MAFS viewers took to social media to sound off after Juan and Karla chose to divorce and applauded the pair for gracefully navigating the situation.

They were among the two couples who made it to the big event, with the other matches calling it quits before the eight-week marital experiment ended.

Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald made it to Decision Day and had a much happier outcome than Juan and Karla.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They are the only ones who stayed married and have now been added to the short list of successful MAFS couples.

MAFS viewers react to Juan and Karla’s decision to get divorced

Juan and Karla could teach a class on navigating marriage when there is no attraction.

They moved in together and participated in the exercises and therapy sessions suggested by the experts despite knowing their marriage wasn’t working out.

On Decision Day, they had nothing but nice things to say about each other while admitting they were not a good match.

While fans of MAFS were not surprised that Karla and Juan decided to end their marriage, they applauded the couple for being respectful from start to finish.

“No surprise but I appreciate how they saw the whole thing through and didn’t dog each other out!” wrote one commenter.

“They are both classy and handled this situation well. Personally, I loved Carla, she’s fun, carefree, proved herself to be a girls girl and a good friend 🩷🫶🏾,” said someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Loved Karla! I also respect Juan for how he handled not finding her personally attractive compared to how it has played out in other seasons.”

Another added, “Love them both. Two good people, just not a love match. They committed to the process and remained respectful toward one another.”

Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

What’s next for Juan and Karla?

Juan and Karla are back to being singles in Chicago, but what’s next for the former MAFS couple?

So far, the brunette beauty has been focused on her career as a hairstylist, and she has remained close friends with the Season 18 wives, except for Madison Myers.

The 34-year-old recently posted snaps of her and the other women from a night out celebrating Camille’s birthday.

As for Juan, he was spotted at Ikechi Ojore’s art show in December 2024, along with Camille and Thomas.

Juan Franco at Ikechi Ojore’s art show. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

However, regarding Juan and Karla’s dating life, we’ll get an update on that during the reunion and the Where Are They Now special.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.