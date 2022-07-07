MAFS viewers question Justin’s ‘piece of meat’ narrative

Justin and Alexis got married at first sight in the MAFS Season 15 premiere. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 15 debuted with Alexis and Justin being the first couple to walk down the aisle.

MAFS viewers had lots to say about Alexis and Justin as they debated whether the couple had chemistry and predicted the pair’s potential to make their relationship last.

Viewers also slammed Justin’s repeated claim that women view him as a piece of meat.

MAFS viewers call out Justin after the premiere

Justin is Married at First Sight Season 15’s tallest member at 6’8.

During the premiere, Justin explained how his height impacted his dating life. He suggested that most women view him as a “piece of meat” and are only interested in learning what he’s “packing.”

MAFS viewers grew tired of hearing Justin repeatedly talk about being a “piece of meat” and voiced their thoughts online.

One commenter wrote, “The only person who ever viewed Justin as a piece of meat is his damn self.”

A viewer tweeted, “Justin keeps doin all that braggin about how all these women ‘ALLEGEDLY’ want him! Now if his wife ends up not being attracted to him, the WHOLE MAFS TWITTER WORLD finna be like…,” with a laughing clip.

Another commenter expressed, “Justin, sir…you are ‘giving’ a lot of things…but piece of meat is not one of them. Respectfully,” adding a gif that read ‘Absolutely not.’

A critic questioned Justin’s claims and suggested he’s delusional writing, “Justin said women view him as a piece of meat…when a woman wants you, your tall self and your meat, she’ll try to lock it down. He was just talkin lol.”

A MAFS viewer also referenced Alyssa Ellman from Married at First Sight Season 14, writing, “After ‘I’m a nice person’ last season I really don’t need to hear ‘I’m a piece of meat’ all season.”

MAFS viewers weigh in on Justin and Alexis’ compatibility

Justin and Alexis had a chance to chat briefly after their wedding ceremony, and while some fans felt the two had nice instant chemistry, others felt the two wouldn’t work in the long run.

A commenter wrote, “The #MarriedatFirstSight #MAFS experts know full well Alexis and Justin are not going to work. Emotionally or physically. I don’t care that he’s taller than Goliath.”

Another viewer tweeted their prediction, “I predict that Alexis will only be able to tolerate Justin for 10 to 15 minutes & she will hurt his feelings at least 3 times into in the same setting. These experts CAN’T have good intentions.”

Other commenters were more hopeful, with one writing, “I’m not mad at this…their chemistry’s pretty good.”

Another fan compared Alexis and Justin to MAFS Season 1 couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.

The viewer wrote, “Alexis and Justin could work out, remember Doug and Jamie she [was not] attracted to him and look they’re still married with children.”

What did you think of Alexis and Justin’s first impression on their wedding day?

