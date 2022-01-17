MAFS viewers have questions for Jose after he shows off gorgeous wedding date on social media

Former MAFS husband, Jose San Miguel Jr. debuted a gorgeous wedding date on social media, and viewers have questions. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight viewers have some questions for former Season 13 husband Jose San Miguel Jr.

After announcing his split with Rachel Gordillo last year, the Houston alum recently debuted a gorgeous, new date which he showed off on social media.

Jose San Miguel Jr. shows off gorgeous wedding date on social media

Looking dapper in a dark suit, his wedding date matched his swag with a deep-cut, form-fitting black dress.

Pairing the classy look with hoops, his mysterious date looked gorgeous next to him.

The array of photos the MAFS alum posted showed his date clearly comfortable with his friends.

The photos also have MAFS viewers wondering who exactly Jose has on his arm.

Clearly having questions, MAFS viewers flooded his comment sections with their opinions. While some cheered for the Season 13 alum, others still had questions about his divorce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

MAFS fans fill Jose’s comment section with questions. Pic credit: @jay_st.michael

One user wrote, “Great picture but did I miss something? Is Rachel not in the picture anymore?”

“Thanks! You did,” the mission flight specialist responded.

And while Jose told her not to be sorry for asking, he added, “It was an experience and experiment. One that will NEVER be duplicated or replicated. I am a very happy man these days. God’s timing is perfect and nothing happens by accident.”

Pic credit: @jay_st.michael/Instagram

Finally answering the question that everyone wants to know, Jose thanked everyone for their nice comments but reiterated, “She is just a good friend though.”

Jose San Miguel Jr. confirms that his date is just a friend. Pic credit: @jay_st.michael/Instagram

Meanwhile Rachel doesn’t know when she’ll start dating

When it comes to his intended match on the show, Rachel Gordillo, for her, dating is probably going to come a lot later.

Posting a video with a popular voice-over taken from The Office, the educator captioned the video, “The way 2021 is ending… dating sounds like more of a 2023 kind of activity.”

While Season 13 of Married at First Sight produced no lasting matches, it did produce successful friendships.

Calling fellow co-stars Johnny, Myrla, and Brett one of the best things to come out of 2021, at least they have each other to help recover from their MAFS divorces.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.