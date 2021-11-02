MAFS viewers disappointed with this season, ready for it to end as Decision Day approaches

As Decision Day approaches, MAFS fans express their disappointment for the season. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s almost time for the Houston Married at First Sight couples to face the experts on Decision Day, but it’s clear viewers are not happy with how the experiment has gone down this season.

While most fans are ordinarily excited to watch the couples make their final decision on whether they want to stay with their scientifically matched partner, this time around, they are ready for it to come to an end.

MAFS viewers express disappointment in Season 13 as Decision Day approaches

If there are two husbands in Houston that were not fan-favorites, it’s Ryan Ignasiak and Johnny Lam.

Viewers have gone on to call Johnny’s treatment of his new wife Bao “toxic,” and Ryan isn’t much better after getting caught by Brett on dating apps while still married to her.

In a photo featuring the infamous two spouses uploaded by the official Instagram of the producers @mafsinsider, fans had a lot to say about the two in the comment section.

Holding nothing back, one viewer penned under the photo, “Yeah dumb and dumber gets on my nerves. I hope the divorce papers get served on Decision Day.”

It’s clear Ryan and Johnny were not fan-favorites this season. Pic credit: @mafsinsider/Instagram

Usually, fans can’t wait to see what the couples decide at the end of the experiment, but viewers agreed that this season wasn’t the franchise’s finest hour.

In regards to Decision Day approaching, one critic wrote, “Can’t come soon enough.”

Another commented, “I’m glad..lots of couples put on tv drama just awful.”

MAFS fans are in agreeance over the disappointment over this season. Pic credit: @mafsinsider/Instagram

There’s only one week left until the participants make their final decisions

Fans are disappointed in this season because although it started bright, it’s apparent a few couples won’t be staying together.

After the dramatic couple’s retreat and meetings with Dr. Pepper, each participant will have a lot to think about regarding whether they can see forever with their partner.

With only one week left in the dramatic process, the couples will have a chance to speak with their closest loved ones regarding their upcoming choice.

Who do you think will stay together on Decision Day?

Tune into Married at First Sight to find out.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.