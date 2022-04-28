MAFS viewers critique Lindsey Georgoulis and Olajuwon Dickerson’s friendship

Olajuwon Dickerson and Lindsey Georgoulis give each other advice in latest episode. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 aired its penultimate episode this week as the Boston couples prepare for Decision Day.

The episode saw the cast speaking with friends about where they’re at in their marriage, and the show also included a conversation between Olajuwon Dickerson and Lindsey Georgoulis.

Olajuwon and Lindsey formed a surprising friendship throughout the season, and MAFS viewers took to social media to voice their disapproval and skepticism over the two’s bond.

MAFS viewers call out Lindsey Georgoulis and Olajuwon Dickerson

Lindsey Georgoulis and Olajuwon Dickerson gave each other relationship advice on the latest episode of Married at First Sight. MAFS viewers found their conversation and friendship questionable since they two have been some of the more problematic cast members this season.

One MAFS viewer wrote, “Olajuwon and Lindsey sitting there giving each other advice. The blind leading the blind Chile.”

Olajuwon and Lindsey sitting there giving each other advise. The blind leading the blind Chile. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/q9DfobYyKq — 🗣 MATERIAL GWORL (@Luvly_Chelle624) April 28, 2022

Another critic tweeted a similar sentiment, “Umm…is this not the blind leading the blind??”

A MAFS viewer expressed feeling Lindsey and Olajuwon formed a friendship because of how similar they are, tweeting, “Lindsey and Olajuwon going from beefing to best friends because they are literally the same person.”

Lindsey and Olajuwon going from beefing to best friends because they are literally the same person 😂 #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/efAQAzFST9 — Tod W Green (@TodWGreen1) April 28, 2022

Lindsey Georgoulis and Olajuwon Dickerson accused of being toxic

Along with both having big personalities, MAFS viewers felt Olajuwon and Lindsey are both emotionally harmful to their spouses.

One viewer wrote, “Chile not these TWO linking up; two emotionally abusive partners.”

Chile not these TWO linking up; two emotionally abusive partners 🥴😂😂 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/y5ohYSDmkw — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) April 28, 2022

Finally, a viewer felt for Lindsey and Olajuwon’s spouses, Mark Maher and Katina Goode, because of how poorly Lindsey and O speak of them.

The MAFS critic wrote, “I just wish Mark and Katina really knew how their spouses talk about them when they’re not around. Listening to Lindsey and Olajuwon have this conversation is so exhausting.”

I just wish Mark and Katina really knew how their spouses talk about them when they’re not around. Listening to Lindsey and Olajuwon have this conversation is so exhausting #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #mafsBoston #mafs pic.twitter.com/k82KushBmR — Kimisia (@RealityTvMimi) April 28, 2022

Lindsey and Olajuwon’s friendship started on a sour note. The pair got into an altercation their first time meeting during the honeymoon.

While the argument wasn’t caught on camera, Olajuwon and the cast explained that Lindsey was allegedly being a bit abrasive on the flight and throwing digs at Olajuwon and his attire. Lindsey also reportedly demanded that the couples know Spanish for their honeymoon in Puerto Rico, which didn’t sit well with Olajuwon.

Despite butting heads at first, Lindsey and Olajuwon managed to form a bond and lean on each other throughout the MAFS process, to viewers’ evident dismay.

