MAFS viewers criticize the experts’ advice and matchmaking ability after latest episode

The Married at First Sight experts receive heat from viewers. Pic credit: Lifetime

Dr. Pepper, Dr. Viviana, and Pastor Cal have been experts for several seasons on Married at First Sight, and they often receive criticism from viewers.

On the latest episode of Married At First Sight Season 14, the experts had emotional sessions with each couple.

MAFS viewers had issues with some of the experts’ advice and methods, and they took to social media to weigh in with their thoughts.

Married at First Sight viewers condemn the experts

Each of the couples on MAFS Season 14 has had their fair share of issues and moments where they don’t seem compatible at all.

This has led to MAFS viewers questioning the experts and even feeling disgusted that these matchmakers appear to have set the cast up based on their baggage and red flags.

One viewer wrote, “Experts, I ain’t trying to tell you how to do your job- but these people seem to have some unpacked baggage & issues. Did y’all do the due diligence?”

#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Experts, I ain't trying to tell you how to do your job- but these people seem to have some unpacked baggage & issues. Did y'all do the due diligence? pic.twitter.com/OZ2BYiUwLW — PassThePeas (@18Proverbs22) April 7, 2022

Another critic tweeted, “The experts admitting that they know about the abuse between the couples and don’t intervene is disturbing. They sit there and watch it with popcorn like a movie. Disgusting.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The experts admitting that they know about the abuse between the couples and don’t intervene is disturbing. They sit there and watch it with popcorn like a movie. Disgusting. #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/GNxzv0duXL — dr. peppers didnt help me. not at all. (@_SheIsBritt) April 7, 2022

A viewer suggested the couples need Dr. Phil rather than the experts, writing, “This is why I can’t take these #MAFS experts seriously. They clearly don’t recognize these signs of abuse. They need #DrPhil.”

This is why I can’t take these #MAFS experts seriously. They clearly don’t recognize these signs of abuse. They need #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/OoYHSj2Vm0 — De_CiPhA DiS (@teetee_luvs_u) April 7, 2022

A critic called out the experts saying, “This episode just confirms the experts set all these people up with partners who trigger their insecurities.”

This episode just confirms the experts set all these people up with partners who trigger their insecurities. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/EtKyoCdLnW — Snatched edges (@Comediiieee) April 7, 2022

Viewers point out the glaring issues between the MAFS Season 14 couples

The experts tried something new on the latest episode of Married at First Sight as they secretly monitored a group hangout among the couples.

Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal then surprised the couples with a group session where they seemed to continue to push for the pairs to fight for their marriages despite their many problems.

MAFS viewers were upset that the experts seemingly encouraged these couples to look past their significant issues.

One critic commented on Mark and Lindsey’s issues by tweeting, “So we gonna sit here and act like Lindsey and Mark have a healthy relationship? I’m getting sick of these experts and the lies. Lindsey is abusive and she needs therapy not a husband! Stop forcing these struggle relationships for tv!!!!”

So we gonna sit here and act like Lindsey and Mark have a healthy relationship? I'm getting sick of these experts and the lies. Lindsey is abusive and she needs therapy not a husband! Stop forcing these struggle relationships for tv!!!!#mafs pic.twitter.com/6vpYag1LSl — Ms. Chilliard (@chilliard4) April 7, 2022

Another person discussed Katina and Olajuwon, writing, “A woman like Katina who has a ‘how do I resolve this’ mindset dealing with an emotionally abusive partner who belittles her & blames her in one way or another for the ills of the relationship is actually *not* good. tf is wrong with these experts?”

A woman like Katina who has a “how do I resolve this” mindset dealing with an emotionally abusive partner who belittles her & blames her in one way or another for the ills of the relationship is actually *not* good. tf is wrong with these experts? #mafs pic.twitter.com/WM3mPdMxwP — Issa Burner (@IsShi4Real) April 7, 2022

A viewer also tweeted about Steve and Noi’s incompatibility, tweeting, “The experts shoulda never put Steve with Noi, knowing she has a history of financial insecurity. She does not want the life the Steve wants.”

The experts shoulda never put Steve with Noi, knowing she has a history of financial insecurity. She does not want the life the Steve wants #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/XwXi43oCkr — Ashia (@DenimgirlAshia) April 7, 2022

Finally, a critic wrote, “Olajuwon’s right about one single thing and that is that these experts are not experts and he himself is Exhibit A for why they aren’t.”

Olajuwon’s right about one single thing and that is that these experts are not experts and he himself is Exhibit A for why they aren’t #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston #MAFS pic.twitter.com/pxEFIHamhH — J (@janetca8) April 7, 2022

Dr. Viviana recently denied that producers pick the couples instead of the experts. While Dr. Viviana and the experts believe they are making thoughtful and successful matches, MAFS viewers clearly disagree.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.