MAFS viewers continue to air their frustration over Chris and Paige’s storyline after latest episode

While viewers watch Married at First Sight to see if the experts can successfully arrange couples into lasting marriages, it’s clear fans aren’t getting that from the match of Chris Williams and Paige Banks.

While Paige was exactly the type of person needed to make the experiment work, her intended suitor Chris – is not.

Although the match between the driven professionals seemed great on paper, no one could’ve predicted what would happen after the two said “I do.”

What started out as attraction problems led to one of the biggest bombshells in the history of the franchise.

While this relationship has had more downs than ups, after the latest episode, it’s obvious fans are frustrated with the storyline between Chris and Paige.

Chris says a daily phone call feels forced

Despite a very rocky start, the two decided to continue working on their marriage. That is, until a few days later on their honeymoon when Paige found out about his pregnant ex-fiancee.

While Paige is open to being a “bonus parent,” it was clear Chris wasn’t finished with his ex.

In an effort to clear the air, Chris brings both women together for a tense meeting. However, it seemed like Chris’s plan backfired as Paige quickly found out his ex didn’t want him either.

Despite all of this, Chris and Paige decide to start over and Chris reveals to producers, “I have paused my thoughts of divorce for now.”

In a meeting with Dr. Viviana Coles, the resident MAFS expert asked Paige what she ultimately wants from her new husband.

Asking for a simple daily phone call, Chris admitted, “It kind of feels forced.”

Chris reveals he bought his ex a Mercedes

After creating a written plan for their relationship, the two decide to get together for dinner and bible study later on in the week.

Although he prepared nothing regarding the bible study, he brought over fried chicken for them to enjoy together.

Instead of this being a positive moment in their relationship, Chris had another bomb to drop on his wife.

Detailing that the mother of his future child is dealing with rideshare apps to get around, “I wanted to ensure that she had transportation, So… This week I bought her a brand new Benz.”

Its clear viewers are frustrated with the storyline of Chris and Paige

While Paige had fans on her side at the beginning of the season, she’s slowly losing support as the weeks go by.

After the recent revelation of the brand new luxury vehicle for his ex, its apparent that viewers are over the storyline between Chris and Paige.

Chris telling Paige he bought his baby mama a Benz while feeding her fried chicken and fries #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/x0mQBfKZbD — Nya 🇰🇳 (@AynaynB) March 18, 2021

At this point, fans are begging Paige to stop giving Chris chances.

Every week Chris feeds Paige some BS and she eats it up. I am tired. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/M0QmPRlgMZ — 💛 (@HerWrittenPeace) March 18, 2021

What do you think will happen next in the saga of Chris and Paige?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.