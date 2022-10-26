MAFS viewers bash Stacia for pushing Nate to fall in love with her 

Stacia and Nate struggle with the l-word in latest argument. Pic credit: Lifetime

Stacia and Nate hit a roadblock as Decision Day nears.

With Decision Day approaching, the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples are about to make a huge choice about their marriage.

Nate and Stacia appeared to be one of the couples who were more confident about their marriage lasting beyond the show.

The two got matching tattoos and even began planning for Nate to move into Stacia’s home.

However, in a recent episode, Nate and Stacia argued again over Nate’s inability to say he was in love with Stacia.

Fed up with Stacia pressing for a profession of love, Nate informed Stacia that he was tired of proving himself and declared he didn’t want to be married to her if she questioned his authenticity.

MAFS viewers weighed in on the couple, praising Nate and condemning Stacia.

MAFS viewers accuse Stacia of being impatient

Married at First Sight’s Instagram page shared a clip of Nate and Stacia’s argument from a recent episode.

In the video, Nate didn’t hold back in telling Stacia he doesn’t love her right now after only knowing her for two months. He explained he was hurt because Stacia thought he was going through the motions.

When Nate expressed how he could feel stuck with Stacia, she suggested the solution is not to be stuck, and the argument ended sourly.

MAFS viewers reacted in the comment section.

One commenter declared Nate a great communicator and found his ability to express his emotions and expectations admirable.

Another viewer was proud of Nate for standing his ground and wrote, “Stacia is pushing him away. Love takes time.”

A critic expressed, “She’s not being patient, and that’s not fair to Nate. He is trying, and I bet he would be in love already if she would just relax and stop pressuring him.”

Another commenter noted that Stacia hadn’t shown emotional maturity like she thinks she has and that her expectations of Nate stem from her own insecurities. The viewer added, “I don’t think she’s reading those emotional cues from her husband unfortunately because of “her” lack of emotional maturity ironically enough.”

When is the Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion?

Married at First Sight’s Decision Day finale will air on Wednesday, October 26.

Viewers will finally learn which couples said yes to staying married and which couples chose to go their separate ways and divorce.

After Decision Day, MAFS will air the two part-reunion starting on Wednesday, November 2.

During the reunion, the MAFS Season 15 cast will return with updates on their relationships.

Last season, two of the four MAFS Season 14 couples that said yes on Decision Day had divorced by the reunion, so this season’s reunion will be very telling regarding which couples lasted away from the cameras.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.