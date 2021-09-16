MAFS viewers are not warming up to Michaela, check out the feedback from latest episode

Married at First Sight star Michaela Clark is getting a lot of heat from viewers regarding how she deals with conflict. Pic credit: Lifetime

While some viewers were quick to dub Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark the “Woody and Amani” of this season of Married at First Sight, things have taken a turn.

Despite sharing instant chemistry at the altar, after being separated on their honeymoon due to COVID-19, it only took a few days before Zack and Michaela realized they handled conflict in very different ways.

At this point, MAFS viewers are not warming up to Michaela, and some agree with Zach that she doesn’t exactly handle conflict well.

Zach met Hurricane K in their first weeks of marriage

Zach was warned about Michaela’s alter-ego “Hurricane K,” and in the few arguments that the newlyweds have had, she’s proven a force to be reckoned with.

Calling her behavior “not healthy in any type of relationship,” Zack dealt with this attitude before in previous partners, and even fans saw it as an immediate turn-off.

“Michaela how do you talk if you moved out the second day, then canceled the housewarming party and have major issues handling conflict,” one critic wrote. “She is a loose cannon in my opinion, walk away now Zach.”

Michaela how do you talk if you moved out the second day, then canceled the housewarming party and have major issues handling conflict…. She is a loose cannon, in my opinion #MAFS Walk away now Zach pic.twitter.com/AuDyPJSSBQ — Creole Queen 👸🏽 (@sexycreole) September 16, 2021

After the housewarming that almost didn’t happen, Zach called Michaela the following day to talk about his feelings.

Instead of resolving their conflicts, Michaela sent him a message that said, “If you want to talk to me, use this number. Text preferably.”

“Basically inferring that I can’t call her anymore,” Zach told producers.

Pic credit: @CHANcantyouTEL/Twitter

MAFS viewers are not warming up to Michaela

Before the show’s premiere, viewers predicted Zach’s age would be the issue in this match due to Michaela being older than Zach.

One critic wrote, “Michaela is about to lose her husband over her inability to not throw tantrums and act like a civilized adult. She’s OLDER. I expect better from her.”

Michaela is about to lose her husband over her inability to not throw tantrums and act like a civilized adult. She's OLDER. I expect better from her. 🤦🏽‍♀️ #mafs #marriedatfirstsight pic.twitter.com/ncyQruWnbD — Melanin Monroe 💕♌️🇧🇸 (@MissNeenieBaby) September 16, 2021

Zack is the one who is supposed to be guarded 😭



Michaela, just say you didn’t like how he held you accountable and go. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/v8HrAcu6DO — Genesis (@being_genesis) September 16, 2021

Zach expressed that he feels like he has to walk around on eggshells because he doesn’t know how his wife will react to situations.

At this point, it comes down to how they handle conflict, and it’s still to be decided if this is something that can be ultimately changed. Fans are split on whether Zach and Michaela may be able to salvage their once-strong connection.

“Idc what Michaela says or does, Zach has seen her character,” the critic wrote. “The wig is off and the truth is out!!!”

Idc what Michaela says or does, Zack has seen her character! 👀 The wig is off and the truth is out!!! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Fl6TgwKa24 — Janel St. John (@TheCocoJanel) September 16, 2021

Tune into this season of Married at First Sight to see if Zach and Michaela decide to stay together on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.