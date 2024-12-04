MAFS viewers applaud Dr. Pia for putting Michelle on blast

For the past few episodes, Married at First Sight viewers have asked the experts to show up for the newlyweds.

In the latest episode, Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper finally graced us with their presence and dropped some tea about one very disgruntled bride.

Yes, we’re talking about Michelle, and honestly, an intervention from the experts was desperately needed.

The troubles between her and David began on their wedding day when Michelle found out her new husband still lived with his parents.

She immediately got cold feet and had a near panic attack at the reception. Since then, that subject has been a significant roadblock in their marriage.

Meanwhile, a flashback from Episode 7, Basement Blues, proves that Michelle was asked that question during the casting process.

At the time, the 38-year-old told Dr. Pia that she wouldn’t have a problem with the situation if the person intended to move out after the wedding.

After the scene played out, MAFS viewers took to social media to call out Michelle for being dishonest.

Dr. Pia puts Michelle on blast in the latest episode

The MAFS editors were on point, and so was Dr. Pia during a visit with Michelle and David.

As usual, the newlywed expressed her disdain at David’s living situation, but that’s when we saw Dr. Pia and Michelle discussing the topic before she was cast on the show.

At the time, she was flexible with the situation, but she was not anymore.

Pastor Cal was also there for the sitdown with the couple, and both experts tried to reassure Michelle that things could improve if she communicated with David and put effort into the marriage.

That seemed to sink in briefly, but sadly, the pep talk came before she visited David’s home.

The moment she stepped inside his parent’s basement, reality hit again, and they were back to square one.

MAFS viewers drag Michelle on social media

MAFS fans have been fed up with Michelle for quite some time, and after the last episode aired, they quickly called her out on social media.

An X user posted a gif of Pinocchio hinting that the MAFS star was a liar, writing, “Caught on camera. Michelle said she would be okay if her future husband lived at home to save up for the future. #MAFS.”

Caught on camera. Michelle said she would be okay if her future husband lived at home to save up for the future. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightChicago pic.twitter.com/gEFWJrnWHL — faithjc (@faithjc) December 4, 2024

“Dr. Pia specifically asked Michelle if he lived at home, would you be OK? Now she’s acting like she was blindsided,” exclaimed someone else.

Dr Pia specifically asked Michelle if he lived at home would you be OK? Now she's acting like she was blindsided#MarriedAtFirstSightChicago #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSChicago pic.twitter.com/O4QJ4UPIkQ — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) December 4, 2024

Another commenter said, “I love Pastor Cal and Dr. Pia gathering Michelle because how are you going to tell Pia that you’re cool with that and then complain about it all day and night??!!! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS.”

I love Pastor Cal and Dr Pia gathering Michelle because how are you going to tell Pia that you’re cool with that and then complain about it all day and night??!!! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vsg1EUavsj — LocNEzine (@tnl21) December 4, 2024

Another X user bluntly said, “David, she does not want you. She is wasting your time, Dr. Pia’s time, Pastor Cal’s time… Just save yourself, dude. #MarriedAtFirstSight.”

David, she does not want you. She is wasting your time, Dr Pia's time, Pastor Cal's time… Just save yourself dude. #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/gamYrF3AV3 — I opened an account just for MAFS (@OpenedAccount) December 4, 2024

Do you think there’s still hope for David and Michelle?

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.