MAFS viewers applaud Allen Slovick for roasting ex Madison Myers

Madison Myers finally gave her husband, Allen Slovick, the apology he deserved during their Decision Day sit-down.

However, she certainly didn’t get the response she was hoping for.

Instead, she got roasted when Allen declared he didn’t need closure because Madison was easy to get over; ouch!

Married at First Sight fans loved the shady moment and took to social media to applaud the jilted groom.

The 35-year-old was still angry about Madison cheating with his friend and castmate David Trimble.

For weeks, Madison gave the impression that she wanted to work on her lack of attraction to Allen, who was doing everything he could to impress her.

Madison’s constant criticisms about Allen’s appearance led him to spend thousands of dollars on a new wardrobe and Invisalign.

However, it was all in vain because she was already exploring a romance with David.

MAFS viewers are Team Allen

Allen paid Madison dust during their Decision Day conversation, refusing to even look at her when she feigned an apology about cheating on him with David.

After the awkward sit-down, Madison expressed discontent with how Allen treated her during their sit-down.

However, MAFS fans are Team Allen.

“I’m glad Allen didn’t look her in the eye. She doesn’t even deserve that much. She’s beneath him!!” wrote a commenter on X.

“Why would Madison think she deserves a convo when she never gave Allen that and pursued David behind his back???” questioned someone else.

Someone exclaimed, “Madison feels slighted because Allen didn’t want to make eye contact with her or talk directly to her after she played in his face for weeks on national TV? Ok, got it.”

Another MAFS viewer repeated Allen’s epic line to Madison, “‘I don’t need closure. Madison is easy to get over.’ ‘There’s no part of me that wants to be married to this woman.'”

“DRAG HER TO HELL, ALLEN!!!” added the X user.

"I don't need closure. Madison is easy to get over."



"There's no part of me that wants to be married to this woman."



Madison and Allen are getting divorced

Not that we needed to hear them say it, but Allen was more than ready to divorce Madison on Decision Day.

He didn’t have a choice, given that the 29-year-old had already moved on with David Trimble anyway.

The experts also asked Madison about her next steps with David and whether she planned to act on her feelings for him.

Madison claimed she needed to heal but intended to pursue a relationship with the 36-year-old.

Meanwhile, the healing process was quick because when the group met up after Decision Day, the cheating duo strolled into the event together, wearing matching red outfits.

We also saw a clip of them on a golfing date with David and Madison declaring they had strong feelings for each other.

