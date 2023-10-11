MAFS viewers annoyed at Kickoff Special as they eagerly await the Season 17 premiere

After waiting all this time for the return of Married at First Sight, viewers will have to hold on a little longer for the Season 17 premiere.

As usual, they are dragging out the season with a ton of fillers concealed as “specials,” and fans of the show want none of it!

After being tormented by the neverending Season 16 that featured the dismal Nashville matches, people are already frustrated about the lengthy process.

Last week, the Matchmaking Special kicked off with a behind-the-scenes look at how the 10 singles were chosen to take part in the eight-week experiment.

The pre-season warmup is not over yet because there’s a Kickoff Special set to air tonight.

However, viewers recently took to social media to discuss the show and made it clear that they have no interest in the bells and whistles.

MAFS Kickoff Special will air before Season 17 premiere

There’s only one week left before the MAFS Season 17 premiere, and we’re eagerly waiting to see the Denver cast. However, there’s another special airing tonight.

The episode will feature MAFS reunion host Kevin Frazier, along with a panel of superfans who will give their predictions about the new couples.

The special will feature a few sneak peeks from the season, and there will also be appearances from past MAFS cast members.

Season 16 couple Nicole and Chris — the only duo still together — will join the special tonight.

Nicole teased their return in an Instagram video that showed her and Chris dressed in blue for the event.

“This kooky couple is back on your TV tonight!” revealed Nicole. “So honored to be part of the Married at First Sight Season 17 kickoff special!”

Viewers are not happy about the MAFS Kickoff Specials

The views for the Kickoff Special might be dismal tonight because many MAFS viewers have expressed that they have no interest in watching it.

A popular MAFS fan page teased the show and asked, “Will you be watching?” and the answers were very consistent.

“No. I refuse to watch the worthless season filler anymore,” responded one commenter.

One viewer reasoned, “By the time they get to the weddings I’ve lost interest in the show all together.”

Another person said, “I really wish they would make the kick-off show an after-party segment and go ahead with the first episode.”

Someone said, “No one is watching this filler.”

Another person added, “I will dvr and skip through until the real stuff begins. I hope this is better than last season!”

Married at First Sight Season 17 premieres Wednesday, October 18, at 8/7c on Lifetime.