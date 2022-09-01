MAFS viewers accuse Alexis of trying to sabotage Morgan and Binh’s marriage

Morgan and Binh ended the latest episode of Married at First Sight on a low note. Pic credit: Lifetime

Morgan and Binh appeared to make strides on the latest episode of Married at First Sight Season 15, but the good times didn’t last long.

At the end of the episode, cameras captured Morgan confronting Binh in their home as she ominously informed him that costar Alexis told her “everything.”

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, so it’s not yet clear what Alexis told Morgan, but it wouldn’t be the first time Alexis had private intel on Morgan and Binh’s relationship.

During the honeymoon, Morgan and Binh had another tearful confrontation when Binh revealed that he told costar Justin about Morgan’s nursing secret, and Justin then told Alexis.

Morgan and Binh were just beginning to rebuild trust after the honeymoon conflict, with Binh even vulnerably opening up about his relationship with his dad. However, it seems Alexis’ latest mysterious news has put another wrench in their relationship.

MAFS critics weighed in on the situation and called out Alexis, as they suspected she aimed to sabotage both her marriage with Justin and Binh and Morgan’s marriage by leaking information.

MAFS viewers think Alexis is a saboteur

Alexis received critique on social media, with one viewer writing, “Look at Alexis trying to sabotage Binh and Morgan marriage by telling her all of that. Misery loves company.”

Look at Alexis trying to sabotage Binh and Morgan marriage by telling her all of that. Misery loves company #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #marriedatfirstsightsandiego pic.twitter.com/s8IXfYnE5u September 1, 2022

Another critic shared, “Alexis is messy and seems to like to create drama for no reason. She’s clearly unhappy in her marriage and now wants to sabotage what Binh and Morgan have going on.”

Alexis is messy and seems to like to create drama for no reason. She’s clearly unhappy in her marriage and now wants to sabotage what Binh and Morgan have going on🤦🏽‍♀️. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/qHoMyIGpzF — Category is Bae (@ImNLoveWithJazz) September 1, 2022

One Twitter user expressed, “I hope they address why Alexis feels she needs to tell everything she knows. Girl can’t keep a secret or use discernment for nothing. Girl hush.”

I hope they address why Alexis feels she needs to tell everything she knows. Girl can’t keep a secret or use discernment for nothing. Girl hush #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSightuk pic.twitter.com/yKZwmYffc3 — Mira 💕 (@MMira08) September 1, 2022

A MAFS viewer felt Alexis spilling tea to Morgan had more to do with her attempt to sabotage her own marriage with Justin, writing, “Alexis is trying to betray Justin who Binh confided in. She wants Justin angry with her so that she can walk away and point the finger at him.”

Alexis is trying to betray Justin who Binh confided in. She wants Justin angry with her so that she can walk away and point the finger at him #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/Rj170D6QFB — Georgia Voter 💙🍑✊🏾 (@sillyauntie) September 1, 2022

Binh receives praise from MAFS viewers

While Alexis was scrutinized on social media, Binh was commended for opening up about his past and insecurities.

A fan tweeted, “Damn Binh is carrying around this weight of never feeling like enough for his Asian family and projecting it on to those around him. What a great TV moment.”

Damn Binh is carrying around this weight of never feeling like enough for his Asian family and projecting it on to those around him.



What a great TV moment.



#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/ubW9EnvXIY — From Rizzo With Love (@RizzowithLove) September 1, 2022

Another supporter wrote, “I really really appreciate Binh’s conversation with Morgan!! He is being so open, transparent and vulnerable. It makes a lot of sense as to why he reacted the way he did kudos to Binh.”

I really really appreciate Binh’s conversation with Morgan!! He is being so open, transparent and vulnerable. It makes a lot of sense as to why he reacted they way he did kudos to Binh #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/5MjNqwTDLS — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) September 1, 2022

One MAFS viewer tweeted, “At least Binh is taking accountability and I appreciate his honesty…”

At least Binh is taking accountability and I appreciate his honesty…#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/L16swoIba5 — Tiaira Marchelle (@My_DSTiny17) September 1, 2022

While many watching at home were moved by Binh’s openness, one viewer noted that Morgan wasn’t the most comforting while Binh poured his heart out.

The viewer wrote, “Binh just displayed an incredible amount of vulnerability and self awareness, and Morgan’s response gave me absolutely nothing.”

Binh just displayed an incredible amount of vulnerability and self awareness, and Morgan’s response gave me absolutely nothing. 🙃 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/637hhk5fgN — SB (@MonieeLovee_) September 1, 2022

With Morgan and Binh’s relationship in hot water, it remains to be seen whether or not they can reconcile and get their marriage back on track.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.